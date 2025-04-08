Tops Markets Implements Floor-Cleaning Robots in Western New York

Several Tops Markets LLC locations in western New York are implementing Chudy Solution & Supply’s new Cenobot autonomous floor-cleaning equipment to enhance efficiency, cleanliness and operational productivity.

Cenobot Robotic Floor Cleaning technology is designed to streamline floor maintenance by providing consistent and thorough cleaning with minimal human intervention. Equipped with advanced sensors, real-time data tracking and adaptive AI, Cenobot robots can improve cleaning performance while reducing labor costs and operational downtime. These autonomous systems allow facility managers to optimize resources, ensuring a cleaner and safer shopping experience for customers and employees alike.

“Tops is an ideal partner for the introduction of this groundbreaking technology,” said Norman Chudy Jr., janitorial equipment specialist at Cheektowaga, N.Y.-based Chudy Solution & Supply. “With the increasing demand for reliable and cost-effective cleaning solutions, Cenobot robotics offer an innovative approach that aligns with the evolving needs of modern retail and facility management.”

Founded in 1913, Chudy Solution & Supply has been a provider of facility maintenance, janitorial, foodservice and health care solutions for businesses across western New York for 112 Years.

Williamsville, N.Y.-based Tops operates more than 150 stores in New York, Pennsylvania and Vermont, including one franchisee location. The grocer is one of the largest private for-profit employers in western New York, with more than 14,000 associates across its entire footprint. Parent company Northeast Grocery Inc. (NGI), which is based in Schenectady, N.Y., is No. 49 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. NGI was also named among PG’s 2024 Top Regional Grocers.