Johnsonville Issues Major Sausage Recall

Johnsonville, LLC is recalling 22,672 pounds of bratwurst products due to the potential presence of contaminants. The Sheboygan Falls, Wis.-based company is making the move after two consumers discovered pieces of hard plastic in their purchased cheddar bratwurst products and reported it to the company, which then notified the U.S. Food Safety Inspection Service (FSIS). No reports of injuries have been made.

According to a recall notice issued by FSIS, the items were produced on Feb. 5 and distributed to retailers in Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia and Wisconsin. The affected products have the package code B9FOD and the establishment number “Est. 1647.”

[RELATED: Boar’s Head Fills Chief Food Safety Officer Role]

In other food safety news, FSIS recently issued a recall for 29,541 pounds of ready-to-eat beef sticks under the Chomps brand, sent to distribution centers in California, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota and Washington. The affected items include 1.15-oz. vacuum sealed package of Chomps Original Beef Stick Mild with a Feb. 10, 2026 expiration date and the lot code 25015 and 13.8-oz. plastic bags that contain 12 1.15-oz. vacuum-sealed packages of Chomps Original Beef Stick Mild with the same expiration date and the lot code 25016. Pieces of metal were found in the product by two consumers, but there have been no reports of injuries.