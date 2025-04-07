 Skip to main content

Johnsonville Issues Major Sausage Recall

Nearly 23K pounds of brats pulled due to contaminants, as government agencies share other recent food safety notices
Lynn Petrak
Johnsonville Cheddar Brats
No injuries have been linked to a recent contaminant-related recall of Johnsonville cheddar bratwurst products.

Johnsonville, LLC is recalling 22,672 pounds of bratwurst products due to the potential presence of contaminants. The Sheboygan Falls, Wis.-based company is making the move after two consumers discovered pieces of hard plastic in their purchased cheddar bratwurst products and reported it to the company, which then notified the U.S. Food Safety Inspection Service (FSIS). No reports of injuries have been made.

According to a recall notice issued by FSIS, the items were produced on Feb. 5 and distributed to retailers in Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia and Wisconsin. The affected products have the package code B9FOD and the establishment number “Est. 1647.”

In other food safety news, FSIS recently issued a recall for 29,541 pounds of ready-to-eat beef sticks under the Chomps brand, sent to distribution centers in California, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota and Washington. The affected items include 1.15-oz. vacuum sealed package of Chomps Original Beef Stick Mild with a Feb. 10, 2026 expiration date and the lot code 25015 and 13.8-oz. plastic bags that contain 12 1.15-oz. vacuum-sealed packages of Chomps Original Beef Stick Mild with the same expiration date and the lot code 25016. Pieces of metal were found in the product by two consumers, but there have been no reports of injuries. 

In addition to FSIS notices, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued its own series of product recalls. On April 2, the FDA shared an announcement by Tony’s Chocolonely Inc. that it is voluntarily pulling seven lots of its 6.35-oz. Dark Almond Sea Salt Bars and 6.35-oz. Everything Bars. Foreign bodies were the culprit here, too, as some items were found to contain small stones. The products were shipped to stores around the United States. SKUs and lot codes are published on the FDA website.

The FDA also provided an update on a recall of Trader Joe’s Hot Honey Mustard Dressing linked to the mislabeling of allergens. The affected products, made by Fresh Creative Foods for Trader Joe’s, have a use by date of May 27 and were sent to stores in Arkansas, Colorado, Washington, D.C., Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, North Carolina, New Mexico, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas and Virginia.

In 2024, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which oversees FSIS, and the FDA announced a joint 296 recalls. A majority of those recalls were attributed to potential bacterial contamination and undisclosed allergens.

