Johnsonville Issues Major Sausage Recall
In addition to FSIS notices, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued its own series of product recalls. On April 2, the FDA shared an announcement by Tony’s Chocolonely Inc. that it is voluntarily pulling seven lots of its 6.35-oz. Dark Almond Sea Salt Bars and 6.35-oz. Everything Bars. Foreign bodies were the culprit here, too, as some items were found to contain small stones. The products were shipped to stores around the United States. SKUs and lot codes are published on the FDA website.
The FDA also provided an update on a recall of Trader Joe’s Hot Honey Mustard Dressing linked to the mislabeling of allergens. The affected products, made by Fresh Creative Foods for Trader Joe’s, have a use by date of May 27 and were sent to stores in Arkansas, Colorado, Washington, D.C., Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, North Carolina, New Mexico, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas and Virginia.
In 2024, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which oversees FSIS, and the FDA announced a joint 296 recalls. A majority of those recalls were attributed to potential bacterial contamination and undisclosed allergens.