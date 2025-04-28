Nestlé Names New CEO for Zone Americas

There are some changes at the top at Nestlé. The global CPG announced that current EVP and CEO of the company’s Zone Americas business, Steve Presley, is retiring and will be succeeded by Jeff Hamilton.

Presley, who officially exits on April 30, has spent nearly three decades at Nestlé. He joined the company as the controller of a beverage factory in Suffolk, Va., and steadily ascended to roles of increasing responsibility, including chief transformation officer and CFO. He is credited with turning Nestlé USA – the company’s largest market in the world with about $30 billion in annual sales – into an engine for profitable growth during his tenure.

To replace Presley, Nestlé’s board of directors tapped Jeff Hamilton as the new CEO for Zone Americas and member of the group executive board. He was promoted from his current position as business head of Purina PetCare Zone Europe.