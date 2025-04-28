Nestlé Names New CEO for Zone Americas

Hamilton is also a company veteran. He came on board as a sales representative at Purina in 1991 and moved into leadership positions including president and CEO of Nestlé Canada, president of Nestlé’s Foods Division in the United States and VP of marketing at Nestlé Purina Asia, Oceania and Africa. He earned an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.
"We are very grateful to Steve for his many years of dedicated service to our company and extend our best wishes to him for his future endeavors,” said Laurent Freixe, CEO Nestlé S.A. “We are excited to announce that Jeff will become the new CEO of Zone Americas. Jeff has consistently demonstrated exceptional performance and a remarkable ability to inspire and motivate his teams. We look forward to working with Jeff to drive our growth strategy in Zone AMS."
In December 2024, Nestlé USA promoted Martin Thompson to serve as CEO and U.S. market head. Thompson reported to Presley and will now report to Hamilton.
Earlier this month, parent company Nestlé S.A. held its 158th annual general meeting in Switzerland. At that event, Nestle CEO Laurent Freixe was elected to parent company's board of directors and the board’s chairman and all other members were re-elected for a term of office until the end of the next annual general meeting.