Sales Exec Changes at Butterball

Scott Vinson most recently worked as a sales and marketing leader at Cargill.
"Al is an incredible leader, respected by everyone he works with internally and externally. He’s been integral in growing our retail and foodservice business internationally and domestically, and a champion for innovation,” said President and CEO Jay Jandrain. “Our team members, customers, board members and executive leadership team have tremendous respect for the impact he’s had on our business and his dedication to ensuring Butterball remains the turkey brand consumers love and trust. We wish him the best in his retirement.”
Jandrain also welcomed Vinson to the organization. “Scott will be an incredible asset to our executive leadership team,” he remarked. “His values align with our culture and purpose, and his extensive experience in the protein category will immediately benefit our organization. We couldn’t be happier that he’s chosen to work at Butterball.”
Butterball provides retail and foodservice products to customers in more than 30 countries and employs nearly 7,000 team members who work in production facilities, live operations and offices across Arkansas, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri and North Carolina.