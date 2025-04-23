Sales Exec Changes at Butterball

The current EVP of sales and marketing at iconic turkey brand Butterball, LLC is officially retiring a few weeks after the peak consumption holiday of Thanksgiving. This week, the company announced that Al Jansen is exiting at the end of 2025

Jansen will be succeeded by Scott Vinson, who joins the company in June and will work alongside Jensen during a transition period. A 30-year meat industry veteran, Vinson comes to Butterball from his latest position as chief of customer experience at Cargill Protein, North America. Vinson spent 25 years at Cargill and nearly six years at Perdue Farms, Inc.

For the past 11 years, Jansen has led the sales and marketing function at Garner, N.C.-based Butterball and spearheaded the corporate strategy process. He joined the company’s executive team in 2014, leveraging his previous experience at Perdue Farms and Agrimetrics. Among other accomplishments at Butterball, he doubled the brand’s ground turkey tray pack business.