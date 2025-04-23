 Skip to main content

Sales Exec Changes at Butterball

Longtime leader to retire, as another protein vet steps up
Lynn Petrak
Lynn Petrak
Al Jansen
Al Jansen, an 11-year sales and marketing leader at Butterball, is retiring.

The current EVP of sales and marketing at iconic turkey brand Butterball, LLC is officially retiring a few weeks after the peak consumption holiday of Thanksgiving. This week, the company announced that Al Jansen is exiting at the end of 2025

Jansen will be succeeded by Scott Vinson, who joins the company in June and will work alongside Jensen during a transition period. A 30-year meat industry veteran, Vinson comes to Butterball from his latest position as chief of customer experience at Cargill Protein, North America. Vinson spent 25 years at Cargill and nearly six years at Perdue Farms, Inc. 

For the past 11 years, Jansen has led the sales and marketing function at Garner, N.C.-based Butterball and spearheaded the corporate strategy process. He joined the company’s executive team in 2014, leveraging his previous experience at Perdue Farms and Agrimetrics. Among other accomplishments at Butterball, he doubled the brand’s ground turkey tray pack business. 

Scott Vinson
Scott Vinson most recently worked as a sales and marketing leader at Cargill.

"Al is an incredible leader, respected by everyone he works with internally and externally. He’s been integral in growing our retail and foodservice business internationally and domestically, and a champion for innovation,” said President and CEO Jay Jandrain. “Our team members, customers, board members and executive leadership team have tremendous respect for the impact he’s had on our business and his dedication to ensuring Butterball remains the turkey brand consumers love and trust. We wish him the best in his retirement.”

Jandrain also welcomed Vinson to the organization. “Scott will be an incredible asset to our executive leadership team,” he remarked. “His values align with our culture and purpose, and his extensive experience in the protein category will immediately benefit our organization. We couldn’t be happier that he’s chosen to work at Butterball.”

Butterball provides retail and foodservice products to customers in more than 30 countries and employs nearly 7,000 team members who work in production facilities, live operations and offices across Arkansas, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri and North Carolina. 

