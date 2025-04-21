Baldor Specialty Foods Acquires Golden Packing
According to Baldor, the company is retaining the founders and staff of Golden Packing. As part of the deal, Pastore will serve as VP of business development at Baldor and work to increase Golden Meat Co.'s visibility on the East Coast. Additionally, Kevin Lindgren, previously director of protein merchandising at Baldor, was named director of Golden Meat Co., focusing on operations and integration, while John Winters DiMarco was tapped as protein business development manager and Daniel Nguyen is now a senior protein supply planner.
“I’ve always loved Baldor’s focus on high-end products and service, and I was eager to build a meat brand here at that same level, with a premium portioned-steak program,” remarked Pastore. “TJ and I immediately clicked, and when we walked into Golden for the first time, and saw their precision and service, we knew they were the right partners for us.”
Baldor’s portfolio includes more than 6,000 items across produce, grocery, bakery, dairy, meat, poultry, and fish. The company distributes items to 14,000-plus retail, foodservice and corporate accounts in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions.