Baldor Specialty Foods Acquires Golden Packing

Baldor Specialty Foods is expanding its portfolio. The Bronx, N.Y.-based food distributor has acquired premium meat company Golden Packing, which was founded nearly a century ago and currently serves more than 150 customers in the Northeast.

Through this deal, Baldor will widen its offerings of meat products. The company reported that it is taking over the Hunts Point Cooperative Market business under a new name, Golden Meat Co.

Now vertically integrated, Bador will combine the sourcing of premium meats with butchering. The distributor’s customers can choose from a bigger selection of premium portioned meats and take advantage of consolidated product deliveries.