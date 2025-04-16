 Skip to main content

Foodtown Completes Conversion of Staten Island Store

Location transitions from large-scale deli to one-stop-shop marketplace
Lynn Petrak
Lynn Petrak
Foodtown staten
Foodtown owner David Shehadeh (left) and Dean Holmquist, VP store operations, Allegiance Retail Services, were on hand for the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

A Staten Island retail space has been rebranded and is now open for business. Foodtown of Clove Road welcomed shoppers last month, taking the place of the former Olive Tree Marketplace that primarily served as a large deli. 

The rebranded Foodtown at 1490 Clove Road in the Sunnyside neighborhood hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony on April 12 and marked the occasion with samples, giveaways, prizes and special promotions. In addition to center-store staples, the 9,000-square-foot store offers an array of fresh produce, meat, seafood dairy and baked goods. The operators also widened the grab-and-go area and added a floral department. 

As part of the transition, many store elements were upgraded. Among other changes, owner David Shehadeh oversaw the addition of new freezers, deli counters, enhanced lighting and modern equipment.

floral
The rebranded Foodtown now offers a floral department and an expanded prepared foods selection.

Foodtown of Clove Road is part of the Allegiance Retail Services (ARS) grocery co-op and is open Monday through Sunday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. 

Iselin, N.J.-based ARS supports more than 130 member-owned independent supermarkets, including Foodtown, Freshtown, D’Agostino, Gristedes, Morton Williams, Pathmark, LaBella Marketplace, Brooklyn Harvest, Market Fresh, Big Deal Food Market, Green Way Markets, Brigidos Fresh Market, Olive Tree Marketplace, Bloomingdale Supermarket by Foodtown and Shop n Bag, by providing them with marketing, advertising, technological and merchandising support. 

