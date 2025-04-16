Foodtown Completes Conversion of Staten Island Store

Foodtown owner David Shehadeh (left) and Dean Holmquist, VP store operations, Allegiance Retail Services, were on hand for the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

A Staten Island retail space has been rebranded and is now open for business. Foodtown of Clove Road welcomed shoppers last month, taking the place of the former Olive Tree Marketplace that primarily served as a large deli.

The rebranded Foodtown at 1490 Clove Road in the Sunnyside neighborhood hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony on April 12 and marked the occasion with samples, giveaways, prizes and special promotions. In addition to center-store staples, the 9,000-square-foot store offers an array of fresh produce, meat, seafood dairy and baked goods. The operators also widened the grab-and-go area and added a floral department.

As part of the transition, many store elements were upgraded. Among other changes, owner David Shehadeh oversaw the addition of new freezers, deli counters, enhanced lighting and modern equipment.