Foodtown Completes Conversion of Staten Island Store

The rebranded Foodtown now offers a floral department and an expanded prepared foods selection.
Foodtown of Clove Road is part of the Allegiance Retail Services (ARS) grocery co-op and is open Monday through Sunday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Iselin, N.J.-based ARS supports more than 130 member-owned independent supermarkets, including Foodtown, Freshtown, D’Agostino, Gristedes, Morton Williams, Pathmark, LaBella Marketplace, Brooklyn Harvest, Market Fresh, Big Deal Food Market, Green Way Markets, Brigidos Fresh Market, Olive Tree Marketplace, Bloomingdale Supermarket by Foodtown and Shop n Bag, by providing them with marketing, advertising, technological and merchandising support.