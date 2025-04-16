69th Summer Fancy Food Show Unveils Keynoters

The Specialty Food Association (SFA) has revealed its keynote speakers for the 69th Summer Fancy Food Show: Ben McKean, founder and CEO of Hungryroot, and Chef Michael Symon, TV personality, writer and partner in POP Mustards.

On Sunday, June 29, McKean will take the Main Stage audience behind the scenes of Hungryroot's evolution from a healthy food brand to a tech-powered grocery and recipe service. McKean will talk about the key decisions that shaped the New York-based company; embracing AI; unlocking sustainable, rapid growth; and how staying customer-obsessed and data-informed helped the company build a loyal community and stand apart from the crowd.

“Being at the Fancy Food Show is always a highlight for me — it’s where innovation meets passion,” said McKean. “Engaging with so many incredible brands and entrepreneurs reminds me why I started in this industry in the first place.”

On Monday, June 30, Symon will present “Foodservice Trends, Food Network Stories and Finding Your Path.” With his recent foray into the CPG market, the culinary celebrity’s journey has taken him to all sectors of the food industry. The Fancy Food Show audience will hear about his new condiment line, POP Mustards, and his one-of-a-kind takes on foodservice trends, the “secret sauce” of success in food, and more.