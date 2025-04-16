69th Summer Fancy Food Show Unveils Keynoters

“I couldn’t be more excited to be a keynote speaker at the Fancy Food Show in New York City,” noted Symon. “The food world has given me so much over the years, and to be part of an event that celebrates innovation, passion and the people behind the plate — it’s an absolute honor. Can’t wait to share some stories, a few laughs and, of course, talk about what’s next in food!”
“In a moment of immense change and innovation across the food industry, we’re thrilled to welcome keynote speakers who demonstrate the power of evolving and adapting to change,” observed Bill Lynch, president of New York-based SFA. “Chef Michael Symon and Ben McKean will bring unique insights and ideas from their careers to the Fancy Food Show Main Stage for the benefit of all participants.”
Featuring thousands of new specialty food products from around the globe, educational programming, events and networking opportunities, the Summer Fancy Food Show will take place June 29-July 1 at New York City’s Jacob Javits Center.
SFA, the not-for-profit trade association of the $207 billion specialty food industry, represents more than 4,000 businesses worldwide, encompassing buyers, importers, distributors and service providers. The organization owns and operates the Summer Fancy Food Show, Winter FancyFaire* and the sofi™ Awards, which have recognized excellence in specialty food and beverage annually since 1972.