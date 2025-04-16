 Skip to main content

69th Summer Fancy Food Show Unveils Keynoters

Hungryroot CEO Ben McKean and Chef Michael Symon will speak at annual event
Ben McKean

The Specialty Food Association (SFA) has revealed its keynote speakers for the 69th Summer Fancy Food Show: Ben McKean, founder and CEO of Hungryroot, and Chef Michael Symon, TV personality, writer and partner in POP Mustards

On Sunday, June 29, McKean will take the Main Stage audience behind the scenes of Hungryroot's evolution from a healthy food brand to a tech-powered grocery and recipe service. McKean will talk about the key decisions that shaped the New York-based company; embracing AI; unlocking sustainable, rapid growth; and how staying customer-obsessed and data-informed helped the company build a loyal community and stand apart from the crowd.  

“Being at the Fancy Food Show is always a highlight for me — it’s where innovation meets passion,” said McKean. “Engaging with so many incredible brands and entrepreneurs reminds me why I started in this industry in the first place.” 

[RELATED: Specialty Food Association to Launch New Winter FancyFaire* Event]

On Monday, June 30, Symon will present “Foodservice Trends, Food Network Stories and Finding Your Path.” With his recent foray into the CPG market, the culinary celebrity’s journey has taken him to all sectors of the food industry. The Fancy Food Show audience will hear about his new condiment line, POP Mustards, and his one-of-a-kind takes on foodservice trends, the “secret sauce” of success in food, and more. 

Chef Michael Symon

“I couldn’t be more excited to be a keynote speaker at the Fancy Food Show in New York City,” noted Symon. “The food world has given me so much over the years, and to be part of an event that celebrates innovation, passion and the people behind the plate — it’s an absolute honor. Can’t wait to share some stories, a few laughs and, of course, talk about what’s next in food!”  

“In a moment of immense change and innovation across the food industry, we’re thrilled to welcome keynote speakers who demonstrate the power of evolving and adapting to change,” observed Bill Lynch, president of New York-based SFA. “Chef Michael Symon and Ben McKean will bring unique insights and ideas from their careers to the Fancy Food Show Main Stage for the benefit of all participants.” 

Featuring thousands of new specialty food products from around the globe, educational programming, events and networking opportunities, the Summer Fancy Food Show will take place June 29-July 1 at New York City’s Jacob Javits Center.

SFA, the not-for-profit trade association of the $207 billion specialty food industry, represents more than 4,000 businesses worldwide, encompassing buyers, importers, distributors and service providers. The organization owns and operates the Summer Fancy Food Show, Winter FancyFaire* and the sofi™ Awards, which have recognized excellence in specialty food and beverage annually since 1972. 

