Specialty Food Association Names SVP, Member Relations

As SVP of member relations at SFA, Vultee will focus on increasing member growth, addressing specific needs and providing year-round support, particularly in such areas as community building, education and supply chain.

“I’m driven by the opportunity to help SFA members thrive at every stage of their journey,” noted Vultee. “By building strong, collaborative relationships and creating tailored, actionable strategies, we can empower our members to overcome challenges and seize growth opportunities.”

New York-based SFA is the not-for-profit trade association of the $207-billion specialty food industry, representing more than 4,000 businesses worldwide.

