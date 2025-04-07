 Skip to main content

Specialty Food Association Names SVP, Member Relations

Former chef Mary Beth Vultee previously worked at Whole Foods Market
The Specialty Food Association (SFA) has hired Mary Beth Vultee as its SVP, member relations, a newly created position demonstrating SFA’s commitment to supporting members through all aspects of their journey. Most recently Whole Foods Market’s executive leader of design, Vultee brings extensive specialty food industry experience to her latest role. 

“We’re thrilled to welcome Mary Beth to the SFA,” said SFA President Bill Lynch. “Her deep industry knowledge, strategic mindset and passion for supporting emerging brands make her an ideal fit. I’m confident she’ll play a key role in helping us expand the year-round value we deliver to our members.”

A former chef with a master’s degree in food studies from New York University, Vultee began her career in the kitchen before moving to such key roles as a national sales manager at The Chef’s Warehouse, a distributor of specialty food products based in Ridgefield, Conn. Her time at Whole Foods  — where she held various roles, including a leader on the local and emerging brands team rolling out the Local and Emerging Brands Accelerator Program (LEAP) — added to her knowledge of product development and ability to mentor emerging brands. 

As SVP of member relations at SFA, Vultee will focus on increasing member growth, addressing specific needs and providing year-round support, particularly in such areas as community building, education and supply chain. 

“I’m driven by the opportunity to help SFA members thrive at every stage of their journey,” noted Vultee. “By building strong, collaborative relationships and creating tailored, actionable strategies, we can empower our members to overcome challenges and seize growth opportunities.” 

New York-based SFA is the not-for-profit trade association of the $207-billion specialty food industry, representing more than 4,000 businesses worldwide. 

Part of Amazon’s Worldwide Grocery Stores, Whole Foods Market serves customers in more than 530 stores across the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. Parent company Amazon is No. 2 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Both Whole Foods and Amazon were named among PG’s Retailers of the Century

