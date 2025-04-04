Quirch Foods Grows Cold-Storage Capacity

With the addition of a 146,000-square-foot dry, chilled and frozen warehouse in Opa-Locka, Fla., Quirch Foods now has 23 distribution centers across North America and the Caribbean.

Quirch Foods LLC, a portfolio company of affiliates of Palladium Equity Partners LLC, has expanded its distribution network with the addition of a 146,000-square-foot dry, chilled and frozen warehouse in Opa-Locka, Fla. Following this acquisition, Quirch currently has 23 distribution centers across North America and the Caribbean.

“This acquisition reinforces our commitment to supporting independent grocers and foodservice providers while expanding our ability to deliver high-quality products and tech-enabled solutions,” said Frank Grande, president and CEO of Coral Gables, Fla.-based Quirch. “Increasing our cold-storage capacity strengthens our supply chain and enhances service capabilities while ensuring we remain at the forefront of the industry.”

According to Quirch, the newly acquired facility will optimize its logistics operations, allowing the company to meet growing customer demand with greater efficiency and flexibility.