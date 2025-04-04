Quirch Foods Grows Cold-Storage Capacity
“This expansion into Opa-Locka marks Quirch Food’s sixth acquisition since our investment in 2018, increasing refrigerated space more than two times and frozen space more than three times,” noted Daniel Ilundain, president of Palladium, a New York-based private-equity firm with more than $3 billion of assets under management. “We are proud to have helped Quirch Foods increase its distribution to service more than 40 states in the U.S.”
Founded in 1967, Quirch Foods is a food distribution company serving major and independent retailers, foodservice providers, cruise lines and the hospitality industry throughout the United States, the Caribbean, and Central and South America, with expansion plans for Europe and the Middle East. Quirch also owns and distributes a portfolio of proprietary brands, among them Panamei Seafood, High River Angus, Kikiriquirch poultry and Mambo Foods, and is a licensed distributor of Certified Angus Beef. Additionally, the company is the exclusive distributor of Chiquita Brands frozen tropical fruits.