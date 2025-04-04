 Skip to main content

Quirch Foods Grows Cold-Storage Capacity

Distributor acquires warehouse in Opa-Locka, Fla.
With the addition of a 146,000-square-foot dry, chilled and frozen warehouse in Opa-Locka, Fla., Quirch Foods now has 23 distribution centers across North America and the Caribbean.

Quirch Foods LLC, a portfolio company of affiliates of Palladium Equity Partners LLC, has expanded its distribution network with the addition of a 146,000-square-foot dry, chilled and frozen warehouse in Opa-Locka, Fla. Following this acquisition, Quirch currently has 23 distribution centers across North America and the Caribbean. 

“This acquisition reinforces our commitment to supporting independent grocers and foodservice providers while expanding our ability to deliver high-quality products and tech-enabled solutions,” said Frank Grande, president and CEO of Coral Gables, Fla.-based Quirch. “Increasing our cold-storage capacity strengthens our supply chain and enhances service capabilities while ensuring we remain at the forefront of the industry.”

According to Quirch, the newly acquired facility will optimize its logistics operations, allowing the company to meet growing customer demand with greater efficiency and flexibility.

“This expansion into Opa-Locka marks Quirch Food’s sixth acquisition since our investment in 2018, increasing refrigerated space more than two times and frozen space more than three times,” noted Daniel Ilundain, president of Palladium, a New York-based private-equity firm with more than $3 billion of assets under management. “We are proud to have helped Quirch Foods increase its distribution to service more than 40 states in the U.S.” 

Founded in 1967, Quirch Foods is a food distribution company serving major and independent retailers, foodservice providers, cruise lines and the hospitality industry throughout the United States, the Caribbean, and Central and South America, with expansion plans for Europe and the Middle East. Quirch also owns and distributes a portfolio of proprietary brands, among them Panamei Seafood, High River Angus, Kikiriquirch poultry and Mambo Foods, and is a licensed distributor of Certified Angus Beef. Additionally, the company is the exclusive distributor of Chiquita Brands frozen tropical fruits. 

