Associated Wholesale Grocers Widens Store Brand Assortment

Associated Wholesale Grocers, Inc. (AWG) is expanding its store brand portfolio. This week, AWG announced that its AWG Brands collection features an array of new items that will roll out over the next few weeks.

The latest drop includes both food and non-food products. Food offerings include Best Choice Avocado Cooking Spray with no preservatives; Best Choice Wing Seasoning Mixes in Nashville Hot and Honey Garlic flavors; Best Choice Gravy Mixes available in Au Jus, Chicken and Mushroom varieties; and Best Choice Heavy Whipping Cream sold in a larger 32-oz. size. On the nonfood side, shoppers can look for Best Choice Storage Snack Cups with Lids and a four-pack of Best Choice Facial Tissue Cubes.

Emily Detwiler, VP at AWG Brands and one of Progressive Grocer’s Top Women in Grocery winners for 2024, said that the latest private label products reflect consumer priorities of health and convenience. “At AWG Brands, our promise is to offer our member retailers products that are synonymous with quality and value,” she explained, adding, “This promise also applies to the end consumers. With our 100% Satisfaction Guarantee, shoppers can try our new products risk-free.”