Associated Wholesale Grocers Widens Store Brand Assortment

Wholesaler debuts items catering to shopper interest in health, wellness, convenience and flavor
Lynn Petrak
Lynn Petrak, Progressive Grocer
AWG PL
AWG Brands is widening its lineup of center-store items.

Associated Wholesale Grocers, Inc. (AWG) is expanding its store brand portfolio. This week, AWG announced that its AWG Brands collection features an array of new items that will roll out over the next few weeks.

The latest drop includes both food and non-food products. Food offerings include Best Choice Avocado Cooking Spray with no preservatives; Best Choice Wing Seasoning Mixes in Nashville Hot and Honey Garlic flavors; Best Choice Gravy Mixes available in Au Jus, Chicken and Mushroom varieties; and Best Choice Heavy Whipping Cream sold in a larger 32-oz. size. On the nonfood side, shoppers can look for Best Choice Storage Snack Cups with Lids and a four-pack of Best Choice Facial Tissue Cubes.

Emily Detwiler, VP at AWG Brands and one of Progressive Grocer’s Top Women in Grocery winners for 2024, said that the latest private label products reflect consumer priorities of health and convenience. “At AWG Brands, our promise is to offer our member retailers products that are synonymous with quality and value,” she explained, adding, “This promise also applies to the end consumers. With our 100% Satisfaction Guarantee, shoppers can try our new products risk-free.”

Added Tye Anthony, chief merchandising and marketing officer: “Innovation is at the core of AWG’s strategy. By using category reviews and first-party data through the AWG Partner Gateway (APG), we can identify product opportunities that not only meet current demand, but also anticipate future trends. This approach ensures our portfolio remains fresh and relevant, enabling us to deliver the best in quality and value to our member retailers and their customers.”

The AWG Brands portfolio includes more than 4,100 products across several store brands, including Always Save, Best Choice, Clearly by Best Choice, and Best Choice Superior Selections. 

Kansas City, Kan.-based AWG is the nation’s largest cooperative food wholesaler to independently owned supermarkets, serving 1,100 member companies and more than 3,400 locations throughout 33 states from nine wholesale divisions. Consolidated sales for AWG in 2024 exceeded $12.0 billion. In addition to its cooperative wholesale operations, the company also operates subsidiary companies that provide certain real estate and supermarket development services, and pharmaceutical products. 

