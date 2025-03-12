Associated Wholesale Grocers Widens Store Brand Assortment
Added Tye Anthony, chief merchandising and marketing officer: “Innovation is at the core of AWG’s strategy. By using category reviews and first-party data through the AWG Partner Gateway (APG), we can identify product opportunities that not only meet current demand, but also anticipate future trends. This approach ensures our portfolio remains fresh and relevant, enabling us to deliver the best in quality and value to our member retailers and their customers.”
The AWG Brands portfolio includes more than 4,100 products across several store brands, including Always Save, Best Choice, Clearly by Best Choice, and Best Choice Superior Selections.
Kansas City, Kan.-based AWG is the nation’s largest cooperative food wholesaler to independently owned supermarkets, serving 1,100 member companies and more than 3,400 locations throughout 33 states from nine wholesale divisions. Consolidated sales for AWG in 2024 exceeded $12.0 billion. In addition to its cooperative wholesale operations, the company also operates subsidiary companies that provide certain real estate and supermarket development services, and pharmaceutical products.