YOOBIC Acquires SimpliField to Strengthen Grocery Operations
"Joining YOOBIC allows us to scale our mission faster and create even more impact for front-line teams," added Georgeta Dumont, general manager of SimpliField. "We share a common vision of a world where every store associate has the tools and insights to do their best work every day. Together, we can now deliver on that promise at a truly global scale."
The acquisition positions YOOBIC to meet rising demands across a broad spectrum of retail segments, helping brands improve execution, close the loop between HQ and the field, and unlock powerful insights from front-line operations.
SimpliField's roster of global brands joins YOOBIC's rapidly growing customer base of more than 350 global retailers, including Carrefour and Lidl.
Based in Paris, SimpliField also has an office in Fayetteville, Ark.