YOOBIC Acquires SimpliField to Strengthen Grocery Operations

Strategic move offers a comprehensive platform to improve task management and employee engagement across store networks
Marian Zboraj
Marian Zboraj, Progressive Grocer
frontline worker
YOOBIC is modernizing store operations and the way that front-line teams work.

YOOBIC, a store operations platform for front-line retail teams, has acquired SimpliField, a mobile platform for retail performance and operations that is based in France. 

YOOBIC’s mobile app gives retail leaders and store associates the tools they need to execute, communicate and learn  — all in one place. The integration of SimpliField's capabilities enhance YOOBIC's offerings, addressing the evolving needs of the grocery retail sector. This acquisition underscores YOOBIC's commitment to empowering front-line teams with tools to work smarter and stay connected.

"With costs rising and customer expectations at an all-time high, retailers can't afford to gamble on underpowered front-line teams," said Fabrice Haiat, CEO of YOOBIC, which has global offices in New York, London and Paris. "This is a make-or-break moment where efficiency, growth and profitability are directly tied to the front line's success. Productivity isn't just an advantage; it's the bottom line. With SimpliField, we're not just acquiring powerful technology, we're gaining deep operational expertise and trusted relationships with some of the most iconic global brands. Together, we're delivering the digital workplace that helps retailers move faster, execute sharper and maximize every moment."

"Joining YOOBIC allows us to scale our mission faster and create even more impact for front-line teams," added Georgeta Dumont, general manager of SimpliField. "We share a common vision of a world where every store associate has the tools and insights to do their best work every day. Together, we can now deliver on that promise at a truly global scale."

The acquisition positions YOOBIC to meet rising demands across a broad spectrum of retail segments, helping brands improve execution, close the loop between HQ and the field, and unlock powerful insights from front-line operations.

SimpliField's roster of global brands joins YOOBIC's rapidly growing customer base of more than 350 global retailers, including Carrefour and Lidl

Based in Paris, SimpliField also has an office in Fayetteville, Ark.  

