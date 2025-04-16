YOOBIC Acquires SimpliField to Strengthen Grocery Operations

YOOBIC, a store operations platform for front-line retail teams, has acquired SimpliField, a mobile platform for retail performance and operations that is based in France.

YOOBIC’s mobile app gives retail leaders and store associates the tools they need to execute, communicate and learn — all in one place. The integration of SimpliField's capabilities enhance YOOBIC's offerings, addressing the evolving needs of the grocery retail sector. This acquisition underscores YOOBIC's commitment to empowering front-line teams with tools to work smarter and stay connected.​

"With costs rising and customer expectations at an all-time high, retailers can't afford to gamble on underpowered front-line teams," said Fabrice Haiat, CEO of YOOBIC, which has global offices in New York, London and Paris. "This is a make-or-break moment where efficiency, growth and profitability are directly tied to the front line's success. Productivity isn't just an advantage; it's the bottom line. With SimpliField, we're not just acquiring powerful technology, we're gaining deep operational expertise and trusted relationships with some of the most iconic global brands. Together, we're delivering the digital workplace that helps retailers move faster, execute sharper and maximize every moment."