Retail Media's Expanding Role in Connecting With Consumers In and Out of Store

Consumers want a shopping experience that meets their diverse needs at any given time, whether that’s online or brick and mortar. Retail media is playing an ever-increasing role in this relationship.

What exactly is at stake?

“Retail media is expected to reach $231 billion by 2030, and we’re still in the early innings, with the U.S. retail media market value at $54.5 billion in 2024, which is about $1 in every $7 spent on ads,” says Michael Jaconi, co-founder and CEO of Button, a New York City-based mobile commerce technology company. “The key to unlocking even more growth is making sure these ad experiences aren’t just another version of traditional display; they need to be commerce-driven, intent-based and seamlessly integrated into the shopping journey.”

Recent research from FMI – The Food Industry Association and NielsenIQ indicates that total digital sales for grocery items are pegged to reach $388 billion, for a nearly 25% market penetration by 2027, and that more than 90% of U.S. consumers currently engage in omnichannel shopping. Retailers still have work to do, however. “While there was an initial surge in retail media initiatives, many CPGs soon discovered that retailers had yet to master campaign execution and deliver meaningful ROI,” says Adam Zimmerman, co-founder of Ideal by Design House, a Chagrin Falls, Ohio-based digital ad agency. “This realization led CPGs to pull back and impose stricter guidelines, underscoring the significant challenges that remain.”

Retail media networks (RMNs) are becoming more established with larger retailers, but mid-market and independent retailers are still lagging behind, notes Jacob Blondin, CEO of Richmond, Va.-based data provider RDSolutions. “This isn’t surprising, given the scale of companies like Walmart, Target and Kroger, where their large user bases justify the investment,” says Blondin.

While there’s growing interest among a broader range of retailers to monetize their customer base and improve advertising quality for both consumers and brands, Blondin points out that many of these retailers have yet to fully engage with RMNs. “I believe there’s a significant opportunity here, especially if independents collaborate in a co-op style to provide better value to brands,” he asserts.

Kroger Precision Marketing, the retail media business of the Cincinnati-based grocery giant, recently introduced Promoted Product Carousels to enhance product visibility within search results. Brands can showcase up to 32 products in a single shoppable carousel. It’s an opportunity for brands to inspire and drive consideration closest to the moment of purchase, explains Christine Foster, KPM’s VP of product strategy and media operations.

“It is ideal for seasonal promotions, new launches or meal solutions,” adds Foster. “We’ve just recently launched the capability but have already observed an increase in both product discovery and sales for brands who have engaged.”

According to Foster, the big opportunity ahead is to use the same purchase data to grow brands outside the walls of retail-owned channels: “We’ve done side-by-side comparisons of purchase data versus standard third-party advertising audiences … [and] found that retail audiences can deliver the same sales impact of standard digital programmatic audiences, but with 51% fewer impressions and 40% higher lifetime value. This raises the bar for both the customer journey and a reduction in ad waste.”

Retail media is already driving significant sales lift for brands, and Foster believes that its influence will grow: “A recent regression analysis by our team showed that every dollar invested in on-site retail advertising correlated to $14 of total store sales.” Additionally, retail media bridges the gap between online and in-store shopping through personalization. “In a store of 40,000 SKUs, retail media can put a spotlight on the exact promotions or new items that are most relevant for each household,” Foster says.

For example, at KPM, more than 75% of on-site display impressions come from new-to-brand shoppers, she says – “a clear sign of retail media’s ability to spark inspiration. This end result is a more cohesive customer journey, where digital ads drive real-world results and shoppers enjoy a more personalized experience at every touchpoint.”