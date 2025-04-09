Uber Advertising Deploys Instacart's Carrot Ads for Digital Advertising

“We’re proud to partner with Uber Advertising to create a powerful advertising collaboration that delivers an additional way for CPG brands to reach customers shopping in the digital grocery aisles,” said Chris Rogers, chief business officer at San Francisco-based grocery technology company Instacart. “Together, we’re offering advertisers expanded reach, seamless campaign management, trusted results, and a more efficient way to instantly connect customers with the products they love across Instacart’s Ads ecosystem and now the Uber Eats’ grocery and retail marketplace.”

CPG advertisers will be able to create campaigns via Instacart Ads Manager that automatically extend across the Instacart Ads ecosystem, which now includes the Uber Eats grocery and retail marketplace. The integration will be powered by Carrot Ads, which provides platforms and retailers access to Instacart’s ad technology and advertiser demand from 7,000-plus brands. Currently, more than 220 retailer banners use Carrot Ads to power their retail media businesses and offer ads on their e-commerce sites.

As well as benefiting a broader pool of CPG brands, the Carrot Ads integration will contribute to Uber Advertising’s continued growth by ramping up the pace and breadth of performance marketing engagement in the United States, including such enhancements as a shoppable display format through Carrot Ads on Uber Eats for applicable CPG advertisers as early as the second half of 2025.

Meanwhile, Paris-based Criteo will remain Uber Advertising’s key partner for meeting the needs of CPG advertisers across various non-U.S. markets, among them Australia, Canada, France, Mexico and the United Kingdom.