Uber Advertising Deploys Instacart's Carrot Ads for Digital Advertising

Integration aims to meet needs of CPG advertisers of all sizes in the U.S.
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
Starting this month, CPG advertisers in the United States will be able to reach millions of high-intent grocery and retail marketplace customers on Uber Eats via Instacart's Carrot Ads solution.

Uber Advertising has revealed that it will use Instacart’s Carrot Ads solution in the United States to help expand the reach of Uber Eats’ Sponsored Items formats to consumer packaged goods advertisers of all sizes. The goal of the integration is to give a broader set of CPG advertisers access to effective solutions that will help them succeed at the digital shelf. 

Starting this month, CPG advertisers in the United States will be able to reach millions of high-intent grocery and retail marketplace customers on Uber Eats via Carrot Ads. The solution’s performance advertising capabilities will also improve the user experience on the Uber Eats marketplace through better discoverability of relevant products and brands.

“By enabling access to Uber Eats Sponsored Items in the U.S. via Instacart’s Carrot Ads solution, we believe we can better meet the needs of more CPG brands – especially those making network buys,” noted Travis Colvin, GM of grocery and retail at San Francisco-based Uber Advertising. “Our advertising team already works with many of the world’s largest brands directly, but we want to be there for brands of all sizes to help them easily reach our engaged audience in a way that suits them. For the U.S. market, we believe this integration best achieves that goal.”

“We’re proud to partner with Uber Advertising to create a powerful advertising collaboration that delivers an additional way for CPG brands to reach customers shopping in the digital grocery aisles,” said Chris Rogers, chief business officer at San Francisco-based grocery technology company Instacart. “Together, we’re offering advertisers expanded reach, seamless campaign management, trusted results, and a more efficient way to instantly connect customers with the products they love across Instacart’s Ads ecosystem and now the Uber Eats’ grocery and retail marketplace.”

CPG advertisers will be able to create campaigns via Instacart Ads Manager that automatically extend across the Instacart Ads ecosystem, which now includes the Uber Eats grocery and retail marketplace. The integration will be powered by Carrot Ads, which provides platforms and retailers access to Instacart’s ad technology and advertiser demand from 7,000-plus brands. Currently, more than 220 retailer banners use Carrot Ads to power their retail media businesses and offer ads on their e-commerce sites. 

As well as benefiting a broader pool of CPG brands, the Carrot Ads integration will contribute to Uber Advertising’s continued growth by ramping up the pace and breadth of performance marketing engagement in the United States, including such enhancements as a shoppable display format through Carrot Ads on Uber Eats for applicable CPG advertisers as early as the second half of 2025.  

Meanwhile, Paris-based Criteo will remain Uber Advertising’s key partner for meeting the needs of CPG advertisers across various non-U.S. markets, among them Australia, Canada, France, Mexico and the United Kingdom. 

