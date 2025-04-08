Dierbergs and Instacart Launch Same-Day Delivery, Carrot Tags
Carrot Tags’ pick-to-light functionality seamlessly integrates to Dierbergs’ ESLs, enabling Instacart Shoppers to activate items from their picking list within the Instacart Shopper App. In turn, this provides easier and more accurate order fulfillment to Instacart Shoppers while also boosting e-commerce efficiency and found rates to increase customer satisfaction by ensuring that customers get exactly what they ordered.
Dierbergs joins more than 1,800 retail banners already available on the Instacart App. Carrot Tags is part of Instacart’s Connected Stores suite of technologies, designed to bridge the online and in-store shopping experience for retailers and customers alike.
A privately owned business in its fourth generation of leadership, Dierbergs operates stores primarily in the St. Louis region, with two stores in Illinois, and one in the Ozarks. The company currently has more than 3,400 associates across the organization.
Instacart works with more than 1,800 national, regional and local retail banners to facilitate online shopping, delivery and pickup services from 100,000-plus stores across North America on the Instacart Marketplace. Maplebear Inc. is the registered corporate name of Instacart.