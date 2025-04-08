Dierbergs and Instacart Launch Same-Day Delivery, Carrot Tags

Dierbergs Markets, a 27-store independent grocer based near St. Louis, and Instacart have teamed up to offer same-day delivery in as fast as an hour. The partnership adds Dierbergs to the Instacart App, allowing customers to access fresh groceries and household goods quickly. The retailer is also rolling out Carrot Tags, the grocery technology company’s electronic shelf label (ESL) software integration, to help Instacart Shoppers easily find ordered items and increase order accuracy.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome Dierbergs Markets to the Instacart platform, bringing their customers the ease of same-day delivery in as fast as one hour,” noted Nick Nickitas, general manager of local independent grocery at San Francisco-based Instacart. “Our new partnership with Dierbergs is an exciting milestone, underscoring how Instacart’s solutions can amplify an independent grocer’s digital and in-store experience. With Dierbergs now live on the Instacart App and leveraging Carrot Tags in stores, their customers will enjoy faster, more accurate orders and seamless shopping like never before.”

“As a family-run business for more than 170 years, we’re proud to continue evolving with our customers’ needs and preferences,” said Laura Dierberg Padousis, EVP of Chesterfield, Mo.-based Dierbergs. “Instacart has been an exceptional partner as we team up to make life a little easier for our customers. We’re excited to bring the fresh, quality foods and household essentials our customers love right to their doorstep with same-day delivery.”

In honor of the partnership, Dierbergs and Instacart are offering $15 off orders of $50 or more to all customers purchasing items from Dierbergs on the Instacart App, with no code necessary while supplies last.