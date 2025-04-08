 Skip to main content

Dierbergs and Instacart Launch Same-Day Delivery, Carrot Tags

St. Louis-area grocer aims to streamline order fulfillment via ESL integration
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
Dierbergs Markets Instacart Main Image
Dierbergs Markets joins more than 1,800 retail banners already available on the Instacart App.

Dierbergs Markets, a 27-store independent grocer based near St. Louis, and Instacart have teamed up to offer same-day delivery in as fast as an hour. The partnership adds Dierbergs to the Instacart App, allowing customers to access fresh groceries and household goods quickly. The retailer is also rolling out Carrot Tags, the grocery technology company’s electronic shelf label (ESL) software integration, to help Instacart Shoppers easily find ordered items and increase order accuracy. 

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome Dierbergs Markets to the Instacart platform, bringing their customers the ease of same-day delivery in as fast as one hour,” noted Nick Nickitas, general manager of local independent grocery at San Francisco-based Instacart. “Our new partnership with Dierbergs is an exciting milestone, underscoring how Instacart’s solutions can amplify an independent grocer’s digital and in-store experience. With Dierbergs now live on the Instacart App and leveraging Carrot Tags in stores, their customers will enjoy faster, more accurate orders and seamless shopping like never before.”

[RELATED: Schnucks Deploys Instacart’s ESL Software Chainwide]

“As a family-run business for more than 170 years, we’re proud to continue evolving with our customers’ needs and preferences,” said Laura Dierberg Padousis, EVP of Chesterfield, Mo.-based Dierbergs. “Instacart has been an exceptional partner as we team up to make life a little easier for our customers. We’re excited to bring the fresh, quality foods and household essentials our customers love right to their doorstep with same-day delivery.”

In honor of the partnership, Dierbergs and Instacart are offering $15 off orders of $50 or more to all customers purchasing items from Dierbergs on the Instacart App, with no code necessary while supplies last. 

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

Carrot Tags’ pick-to-light functionality seamlessly integrates to Dierbergs’ ESLs, enabling Instacart Shoppers to activate items from their picking list within the Instacart Shopper App. In turn, this provides easier and more accurate order fulfillment to Instacart Shoppers while also boosting e-commerce efficiency and found rates to increase customer satisfaction by ensuring that customers get exactly what they ordered. 

Dierbergs joins more than 1,800 retail banners already available on the Instacart App. Carrot Tags is part of Instacart’s Connected Stores suite of technologies, designed to bridge the online and in-store shopping experience for retailers and customers alike.

A privately owned business in its fourth generation of leadership, Dierbergs operates stores primarily in the St. Louis region, with two stores in Illinois, and one in the Ozarks. The company currently has more than 3,400 associates across the organization.

Instacart works with more than 1,800 national, regional and local retail banners to facilitate online shopping, delivery and pickup services from 100,000-plus stores across North America on the Instacart Marketplace. Maplebear Inc. is the registered corporate name of Instacart. 

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

Business Topic

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds