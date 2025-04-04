 Skip to main content

Online WIC Pilot Launches at Walmart Stores in Massachusetts, Washington

Customers can pay for online orders via the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children
Dan Berthiaume
Walmart is participating in a federal benefits pilot.

Walmart customers in two states can pay for online orders from select stores via the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC).

Initially announced in late 2021, the pilot enables WIC Nutrition program participants in Massachusetts and Washington for the first time to use their benefits for online ordering through Walmart. 

Participants are now able to shop online for WIC-approved foods for in-store pickup or delivery from 48 Walmart stores across Massachusetts and 67 locations in Massachusetts. 

Under federal guidelines, WIC-approved items have only been possible to purchase in-person from participating stores. However, Massachusetts and Washington are among 11 states that received federal grant funding and waivers to implement the WIC online ordering project and the only two to work with Walmart. 

"We are very pleased to join the Washington WIC program in this important pilot to make it easier for families to fully maximize their WIC benefits," said Ryland Allen, VP, baby merchandising, Walmart. "Walmart's multi-channel capabilities provide customers with a seamless shopping experience, whether through in-store, online, pickup or delivery to help increase access to healthy foods."

After adding their WIC card to their free Walmart account or through the Walmart mobile app, Massachusetts and Washington WIC participants can shop for WIC-approved items, which are also called out on the site, such as infant formula, eggs, and fruits and vegetables. 

The pilot program with Walmart, which runs through Dec. 31, 2025, also provides eligible WIC participants with options for finding items that may be out of stock locally but can be shipped from another store.

"The option to shop for groceries online makes nutritious food more accessible for WIC participants in the state," said Massachusetts public health commissioner Robbie Goldstein, MD, PhD. "It helps alleviate the challenges faced by many when in-person shopping is the only option – challenges like limited mobility, lack of transportation, language barriers, and time constraints."

Administered by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), WIC provides federal grants to states for supplemental foods and other resources for low-income pregnant and postpartum women, and to infants and children up to age five who are found to be at nutritional risk.

"Partnering with Walmart helps WIC families who struggle with access to stores or finding WIC-approved foods nearby," said Brittany Tybo, WIC director, Washington State Department of Health. "By innovating to provide delivery, shipping, and pickup options, we remove barriers and ensure families can easily access the healthy foods they need in a way that makes sense for them."

Walmart Reaches Out to SNAP Recipients Online

Walmart has previously been involved in efforts to make online products and services more accessible to customers participating in government assistance programs. The discounter was one of several retailers (including Amazon) that participated in a pilot with the USDA allowing consumers who receive SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits — typically referred to as food stamps — to purchase groceries online for home delivery.

The multi-year rollout that has taken place since the initial pilot enables customers to pay with their SNAP benefits online, giving them access to conveniences like pickup and delivery. With the recent addition of Alaska into the program, Walmart was the first retailer to accept SNAP benefits online in all 50 states.

In addition, the retailer offers Walmart+ Assist, a program that offers customers on government assistance 50% off a monthly or annual Walmart+ paid membership plan. The standard price is $98 annually if paid upfront or $12.95/month. 

Based in Bentonville, Ark., Walmart Inc. operates more than 10,500 stores and numerous e-commerce websites in 19 countries. 

This article was originally covered in sister publication Chain Store Age

