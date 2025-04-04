Online WIC Pilot Launches at Walmart Stores in Massachusetts, Washington

Walmart customers in two states can pay for online orders from select stores via the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC).

Initially announced in late 2021, the pilot enables WIC Nutrition program participants in Massachusetts and Washington for the first time to use their benefits for online ordering through Walmart.

Participants are now able to shop online for WIC-approved foods for in-store pickup or delivery from 48 Walmart stores across Massachusetts and 67 locations in Massachusetts.

Under federal guidelines, WIC-approved items have only been possible to purchase in-person from participating stores. However, Massachusetts and Washington are among 11 states that received federal grant funding and waivers to implement the WIC online ordering project and the only two to work with Walmart.

"We are very pleased to join the Washington WIC program in this important pilot to make it easier for families to fully maximize their WIC benefits," said Ryland Allen, VP, baby merchandising, Walmart. "Walmart's multi-channel capabilities provide customers with a seamless shopping experience, whether through in-store, online, pickup or delivery to help increase access to healthy foods."

After adding their WIC card to their free Walmart account or through the Walmart mobile app, Massachusetts and Washington WIC participants can shop for WIC-approved items, which are also called out on the site, such as infant formula, eggs, and fruits and vegetables.

The pilot program with Walmart, which runs through Dec. 31, 2025, also provides eligible WIC participants with options for finding items that may be out of stock locally but can be shipped from another store.

"The option to shop for groceries online makes nutritious food more accessible for WIC participants in the state," said Massachusetts public health commissioner Robbie Goldstein, MD, PhD. "It helps alleviate the challenges faced by many when in-person shopping is the only option – challenges like limited mobility, lack of transportation, language barriers, and time constraints."