Online WIC Pilot Launches at Walmart Stores in Massachusetts, Washington
Administered by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), WIC provides federal grants to states for supplemental foods and other resources for low-income pregnant and postpartum women, and to infants and children up to age five who are found to be at nutritional risk.
"Partnering with Walmart helps WIC families who struggle with access to stores or finding WIC-approved foods nearby," said Brittany Tybo, WIC director, Washington State Department of Health. "By innovating to provide delivery, shipping, and pickup options, we remove barriers and ensure families can easily access the healthy foods they need in a way that makes sense for them."
Walmart Reaches Out to SNAP Recipients Online
Walmart has previously been involved in efforts to make online products and services more accessible to customers participating in government assistance programs. The discounter was one of several retailers (including Amazon) that participated in a pilot with the USDA allowing consumers who receive SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits — typically referred to as food stamps — to purchase groceries online for home delivery.
[PODCAST: Amazon Access Is a Gamechanger for Online Food Equity]
The multi-year rollout that has taken place since the initial pilot enables customers to pay with their SNAP benefits online, giving them access to conveniences like pickup and delivery. With the recent addition of Alaska into the program, Walmart was the first retailer to accept SNAP benefits online in all 50 states.
In addition, the retailer offers Walmart+ Assist, a program that offers customers on government assistance 50% off a monthly or annual Walmart+ paid membership plan. The standard price is $98 annually if paid upfront or $12.95/month.
