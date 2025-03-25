 Skip to main content

Southeastern Grocers Launches SNAP EBT Grocery Delivery at Harveys, Winn-Dixie

New partnership with Forage enables orders to arrive via DoorDash
A new partnership with Forage enables SNAP EBT recipients in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi to order groceries for delivery from local Harveys and Winn-Dixie locations via DoorDash.

Southeastern Grocers LLC (SEG), parent company of Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie Stores Inc., has teamed with payment company Forage to enable SNAP EBT recipients in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi to conveniently order groceries for delivery from local Harveys and Winn-Dixie locations via San Francisco-based technology platform DoorDash.  

The partnership aims to offer convenience and flexibility for SNAP recipients while also boosting accessibility for disabled shoppers, caregivers who don’t have a lot of time to shop, and families living in food deserts with limited transportation options.

Harveys and Winn-Dixie customers can log into the DoorDash app, add an EBT card as a payment method and shop online for eligible items. The partnership also permits users to check their EBT balance at checkout and use various payment methods to cover non-SNAP items.

“Forage was founded on the belief that everyone deserves convenient access to healthy, affordable food,” noted Ofek Lavian, co-founder and CEO of San Francisco-based Forage, the only USDA-approved third-party payment processor that offers retailers cutting-edge software combined with dedicated service. “By facilitating online SNAP transactions with partners like Southeastern Grocers, we’re closing the gap for underserved communities and providing essential groceries directly to their doorstep.”

According to the companies, Forage and SEG’s partnership will serve more than 6  million shoppers across the Southeast who depend on SNAP benefits. Currently, 42 million Americans receive government assistance to afford groceries. 

Winn-Dixie and Harveys are subsidiaries of Jacksonville, Fla.-based SEG, an omnichannel retailer serving customers in brick-and-mortar grocery stores and liquor stores, as well as online with grocery delivery and curbside pickup throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. Last month, a consortium of private investors, led by SEG CEO and President Anthony Hucker, and C&S Wholesale Grocers, acquired the company and its two banners from Batavia, Ill.-based ALDI U.S.

