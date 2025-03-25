Southeastern Grocers Launches SNAP EBT Grocery Delivery at Harveys, Winn-Dixie
“Forage was founded on the belief that everyone deserves convenient access to healthy, affordable food,” noted Ofek Lavian, co-founder and CEO of San Francisco-based Forage, the only USDA-approved third-party payment processor that offers retailers cutting-edge software combined with dedicated service. “By facilitating online SNAP transactions with partners like Southeastern Grocers, we’re closing the gap for underserved communities and providing essential groceries directly to their doorstep.”
According to the companies, Forage and SEG’s partnership will serve more than 6 million shoppers across the Southeast who depend on SNAP benefits. Currently, 42 million Americans receive government assistance to afford groceries.
Winn-Dixie and Harveys are subsidiaries of Jacksonville, Fla.-based SEG, an omnichannel retailer serving customers in brick-and-mortar grocery stores and liquor stores, as well as online with grocery delivery and curbside pickup throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. Last month, a consortium of private investors, led by SEG CEO and President Anthony Hucker, and C&S Wholesale Grocers, acquired the company and its two banners from Batavia, Ill.-based ALDI U.S.