Southeastern Grocers Launches SNAP EBT Grocery Delivery at Harveys, Winn-Dixie

A new partnership with Forage enables SNAP EBT recipients in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi to order groceries for delivery from local Harveys and Winn-Dixie locations via DoorDash.

Southeastern Grocers LLC (SEG), parent company of Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie Stores Inc., has teamed with payment company Forage to enable SNAP EBT recipients in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi to conveniently order groceries for delivery from local Harveys and Winn-Dixie locations via San Francisco-based technology platform DoorDash.

The partnership aims to offer convenience and flexibility for SNAP recipients while also boosting accessibility for disabled shoppers, caregivers who don’t have a lot of time to shop, and families living in food deserts with limited transportation options.

Harveys and Winn-Dixie customers can log into the DoorDash app, add an EBT card as a payment method and shop online for eligible items. The partnership also permits users to check their EBT balance at checkout and use various payment methods to cover non-SNAP items.