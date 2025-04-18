Tops Markets Appoints Center Store Specialist

Tops Markets LLC has promoted Ashley Tucker to the position of center store specialist. In her new role, Tucker will oversee Tops’ North Country region, with responsibility for overseeing all aspects of operations and merchandising for the center store departments.

A grocery retail veteran with more than 24 years of experience, Tucker joined Tops Markets in 2017 as the store manager of the chain’s Coxsackie, N.Y., store. Since then, she has been the store manager of several other locations, including Greenville, N.Y., and, most recently, Rhinebeck, N.Y.

In 2019, Tucker was chosen among Progressive Grocer’s Top Women in Grocery in the Store Manager category. She’s a resident of Saugerties, N.Y.

Williamsville, N.Y.-based Tops operates more than 150 stores in New York, Pennsylvania and Vermont, including one franchisee location. The grocer is one of the largest private for-profit employers in western New York, with more than 14,000 associates across its entire footprint. Parent company Northeast Grocery Inc. (NGI), which is based in Schenectady, N.Y., is No. 49 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. NGI was also named among PG’s 2024 Top Regional Grocers.