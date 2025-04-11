 Skip to main content

4 Food Trends From 'Last of the True Selling Shows'

Progressive Grocer visits the annual Lipari Food Show in Michigan
Lynn Petrak
Cafagnos' sauce
Carfagna's Sauces simmer for at least four hours before being jarred, lending to the Old-World taste.

Data may be increasingly driving insights on trends that shape and lift sales, but there are times when human instincts really kick in and reveal what’s next in food retailing. That was the case at the Lipari Food Show held April 9 at the sprawling Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi, Mich., where crowds swarmed several booths. 

Lipari bills the event as “the last of the true selling shows,” and that description seemed apt as brisk sales were made early in the day and set the tone for certain breakout products and categories. Below are some segments that appeared to pique the interest of retail buyers.

1. Global Hotspots Emerge

Tariffs may be the fodder of much conversation right now, but the international aisles at Lipari Food Show reveal that trade is still hot. Middle Eastern fare, in particular, garnered a lot of interest, especially confections from Dubai under the ChocoLake brand, Turkish Delights from Aghati Delight and nonalcoholic malt beverages from Laziza, a Lebanese brewer that was founded in 1931 and continues to innovate with new flavors like Pineapple and Pomegranate. 

Demand for halal products, such as gummy bears from the Turkey-based Sweets Through the Ages distributed through KLT Global, was evident at the event. 

2. Old-School, New Options

Mother knows best in the case of certain recipes. Sauces from the Carfagna's brand with the tagline “Just Like Grandma Made It” proved appetizing to the event crowd, as the fourth generation of the Italian family has extended their family recipe beyond their market, butcher shop and restaurant in Columbus, Ohio, to store shelves through Liparis’ distribution network. 

Time-tested, artisan-style methods were also highlighted in homemade fruit fry pies by the Der Dutchman Amish Kitchen Cooking brand from Dutch Creek Foods of Sugarcreek Ohio, lemon, blueberry and apple tarts from the German maker Erlenbacher and authentic French recipe brioche offerings from Brioche Gourmet

3. BFY Bubbles

Innovation in the functional beverage space continues, and buyers are here for it. Drinks from the Playr1 brand were standouts, available in variety of flavors across the portfolio of zero sugar, all-natural and clean energy beverages made with pharma-grade nutraceuticals and available in flavors like Ultra Berry and Tropical Fusion. Other examples include Zero Sugar sparking waters from OKF America, FrUve “super water” boasting antioxidants and immune support ingredients and Clever G & Tonic made with botanical extracts.

4. Sauce Like a Boss

Continuing a trend from the past few years, sauces are still trending, as brands of various sizes and scales poured out samples that were quickly swept up. Examples include Bubi’s Sauce in varieties including Spicy Garlicky Kick and Dill Pickle; St. Elmo's Steak House sauces including the original steak sauce as well as Creamy Horseradish, Root Beer Glaze and Remoulade; and Choulula Sauce in the International and Hispanic section of the show.

This year’s Lipari Food Show drew more than 8,000 visits and featured more than 15,000 items from more than 1,200 brands. As in past years, all food products were rescued at the end of the show by Forgotten Harvest, which distributed items to local charities. Next year’s event is slated for March 25, 2026. 

