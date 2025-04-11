4 Food Trends From 'Last of the True Selling Shows'
3. BFY Bubbles
Innovation in the functional beverage space continues, and buyers are here for it. Drinks from the Playr1 brand were standouts, available in variety of flavors across the portfolio of zero sugar, all-natural and clean energy beverages made with pharma-grade nutraceuticals and available in flavors like Ultra Berry and Tropical Fusion. Other examples include Zero Sugar sparking waters from OKF America, FrUve “super water” boasting antioxidants and immune support ingredients and Clever G & Tonic made with botanical extracts.
4. Sauce Like a Boss
Continuing a trend from the past few years, sauces are still trending, as brands of various sizes and scales poured out samples that were quickly swept up. Examples include Bubi’s Sauce in varieties including Spicy Garlicky Kick and Dill Pickle; St. Elmo's Steak House sauces including the original steak sauce as well as Creamy Horseradish, Root Beer Glaze and Remoulade; and Choulula Sauce in the International and Hispanic section of the show.
This year’s Lipari Food Show drew more than 8,000 visits and featured more than 15,000 items from more than 1,200 brands. As in past years, all food products were rescued at the end of the show by Forgotten Harvest, which distributed items to local charities. Next year’s event is slated for March 25, 2026.