50 Future Foods From Expo West 2025

Some people dream about going to the Super Bowl. But every year I dream about going to the Super Bowl of grocery: Natural Products Expo West in Anaheim, Calif. There is no larger gathering of consumer goods companies and grocery retailers in the U.S. – a place for grocery nerds to engage in some fun discovery, inspiration and trendspotting.

This year’s show was no less thrilling than others, even despite the general sense of uncertainty right now in the grocery retail industry related to downbeat consumers, gloomy economic forecasts and trade wars.

Knowing that Progressive Grocer readers deeply value insights about emerging product trends, I vowed to walk every aisle of this massive show and talk to every one of its 3,200-plus exhibitors. Below are the 50 standout products I saw or sampled. I know it’s a long list, but check them out here before you see them on a competitor shelf!