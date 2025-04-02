50 Future Foods From Expo West 2025
GLP-1-friendly snacks, mushroom products, protein-packed foods and functional beverages dominate
- Wunder Eggs. Plant-based eggs never have to suffer the supply chain effects of avian flu!
- Growee. Not hummus, but global-inspired dips made of veggies such as zukes and eggplant.
- ChagaRoot. Say hello to something called mycoprotein. These protein powders claim to help with everything from heart health to procrastination.
- Golden Monkey. These guys make an organic grass-fed ghee that checks all the health trend boxes.
- Heyday Canning Co. A wonderful woman-owned company that is shaking up the center store one can of beans at a time.
- Carbe Diem. Welcome back to the food you love, says this pasta company, with 55% less net carbs!
- Beyond Berries. Perfect for the blender and other uses, these frozen “berries” are pathogen-free 100% fruit “but way better!”
- Whims. Oat milk chocolate is having a moment, and these treats have only 1 gram of sugar.
- Caplansky’s. Mustard is also having a moment and these top tier spreads have four flavors to excite every taste bud.
- Honey Mama’s. Refrigerated protein bars that are both fudgy and crunchy.
- Spade. Consumers are drinking less soft drinks, but they’re still drinking a lot of soft drinks (with better-for-you ingredients).
- Arya. Clean label Indian-inspired roti flatbreads (can be used as wrap or snack) in four flavors.
- Hillside Harvest. Caribbean-inspired hot sauces in flavors such as pineapple fresno and carrot escovitch.
- 1770. From the nectar and pollen of the Leptospermum tree, a native to Australia and New Zealand, these manuka honey sodas come in pear, lemon and pineapple flavors.
- Natural Rapport. Because dogs need functional gummies too. They offer soft chews purporting to help with digestion, bladder health, joints and anxiety.
- Wonder Belly. This medicine offers a cleaner, more natural way to relieve gas, bloating and upset stomach.
- Jugo Superfoods. These superfood gummies with ingredients such as ACV (that’s apple cider vinegar in Tik Tok-speak) and kale can help with attention span, energy level, and even skin tone.
- Crunchy Munch. Move over croutons! It’s a salad topping (with innovative flavors) but can go on avocado toast, eggs, rice bowls, sandwiches, as a breading for proteins and fish, and even on its own as a snack.
- Wholesome Bakery. Consumer craveable sandwich cookies, among other treats, that are organic, plant-based and refined sugar free.
- Love + Chew. Superfood cookies reinventing the nostalgic snacks consumers love but packed with BFU ingredients.
- Ulu Foods. The next superfood – breadfruit – was everywhere at Expo West, and Ulu’s crackers are delicious.
- Little Zing. Not a mustard but a Danish mustard sauce. Sweet but really bold flavor sure to whet cross-generational appetites.
- Tatemada. I was already familiar with this Texas-based company’s scratch salsas; they exhibited their oven baked blue and yellow corn tortilla chips at Expo, plus a new refried bean product.
- A.M.O.R. Not just a snack bar. These treats are chock full of the supergrain amaranth plus probiotics and other vegan ingredients.
- Ketone-IQ. These energy shots promise high performance in a bottle without caffeine or sugar.
- Bread SRSLY. Artisanal gluten-free sourdough bread wild-fermented and made to order.
- True Sea Moss. Consumers have been turning to sea moss gel for its health benefits.
- Super Wow. These veggie snacks are gluten-free and packed with plant protein.
- Refrezz. Another wellness soda but this one claims to support a good night’s sleep and immune health.
- Apricot Power Fuel. Apricot seeds are another trendy superfood, as they are packed with vitamin B17. This company makes bars, protein powders and more made with the ingredient.
- Vita Hustle ONE. Kevin Hart created this nutritional powerhouse powder, combining high-quality protein with 86 carefully selected superfood nutrients.
- Kokonut. Asian-inspired coconut pudding that is premium dessert or snack, and also plant-based, gluten-free, dairy-free, and vegan-friendly – with no preservatives or artificial stuff.
- Evie’s. Texas pecans that come in flavors like cinnamon churro, banana bread and brown butter rum.
- Simply Protein. The snack aisle is now overflowing with protein, and tortilla protein chips are a main focus for manufacturers.
- Pretty Tasty. Speaking of protein, how about some protein iced tea for your beverage aisle? These drinks come with 10 grams of protein, zero sugar and lots of collagen.
- Odyssey Elixir. More fizzy drinks loaded with functional benefits, like mushrooms for cognition and caffeine for energy.
- Daytrip. CBD-infused sparkling waters designed to reduce stress and boost mood.
- Queen Street Bakery. Bagels with benefits like fiber, protein, omega-3, and iron.
- Flourish. High protein pancake and waffle mixes (plus mug cake mixes) that come in flavors such as birthday cake and pack 23 grams of protein per serving!
- Cirro Water. Consumers want bottled water with benefits. This naturally occurring 8.6+ pH alkaline spring water contains natural magnesium.
- Both Burger. How about a burger that’s made half from plants and half from real beef?
- Quantum Energy Squares. Snack bars offer protein and caffeine in a chocolatey snack.
- Wilcox Farms. “Peel and Go” free range hard boiled eggs in the shell.
- AGRO Power Jerky. At least 25 grams of protein in this on the go snack.
- Little Lad’s. Small-batch popcorn in global-inspired flavors such as sweet Thai chili and Korean barbecue.
- Proper Wild. For the consumer looking for all-day energy shots and gummies, with “no weird ingredients.”
- Biena. Crispy roasted high protein super snack.
- Fungitarian. Mushrooms are just for coffee, protein powder or gummies. These pre-cooked mushroom side diches come in international flavors.
- Oat Haus. The latest greatest butter is granola butter in flavors like chipless cookie dough and brownie batter.
- Irwin Naturals. Just one of the many brands launching products to aid and support the growing number of Americans taking GLP-1 shots.