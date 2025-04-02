 Skip to main content

50 Future Foods From Expo West 2025

GLP-1-friendly snacks, mushroom products, protein-packed foods and functional beverages dominate
Gina Acosta
Gina Acosta, Progressive Grocer
Natural Products Expo West attracted nearly 70,000 grocery geeks to Southern California in March.

Some people dream about going to the Super Bowl. But every year I dream about going to the Super Bowl of grocery: Natural Products Expo West in Anaheim, Calif. There is no larger gathering of consumer goods companies and grocery retailers in the U.S. – a place for grocery nerds to engage in some fun discovery, inspiration and trendspotting. 

This year’s show was no less thrilling than others, even despite the general sense of uncertainty right now in the grocery retail industry related to downbeat consumers, gloomy economic forecasts and trade wars. 

Knowing that Progressive Grocer readers deeply value insights about emerging product trends, I vowed to walk every aisle of this massive show and talk to every one of its 3,200-plus exhibitors. Below are the 50 standout products I saw or sampled. I know it’s a long list, but check them out here before you see them on a competitor shelf!

The 50 Standout Products From Expo West 

  1. Wunder Eggs. Plant-based eggs never have to suffer the supply chain effects of avian flu!
  2. Growee. Not hummus, but global-inspired dips made of veggies such as zukes and eggplant.
  3. ChagaRoot. Say hello to something called mycoprotein. These protein powders claim to help with everything from heart health to procrastination.
  4. Golden Monkey. These guys make an organic grass-fed ghee that checks all the health trend boxes.
  5. Heyday Canning Co. A wonderful woman-owned company that is shaking up the center store one can of beans at a time.
  6. Carbe Diem. Welcome back to the food you love, says this pasta company, with 55% less net carbs!
  7. Beyond Berries. Perfect for the blender and other uses, these frozen “berries” are pathogen-free 100% fruit “but way better!”
  8. Whims. Oat milk chocolate is having a moment, and these treats have only 1 gram of sugar.
  9. Caplansky’s. Mustard is also having a moment and these top tier spreads have four flavors to excite every taste bud.
  10. Honey Mama’s. Refrigerated protein bars that are both fudgy and crunchy.
  11. Spade. Consumers are drinking less soft drinks, but they’re still drinking a lot of soft drinks (with better-for-you ingredients).
  12. Arya. Clean label Indian-inspired roti flatbreads (can be used as wrap or snack) in four flavors.
  13. Hillside Harvest. Caribbean-inspired hot sauces in flavors such as pineapple fresno and carrot escovitch.
  14. 1770. From the nectar and pollen of the Leptospermum tree, a native to Australia and New Zealand, these manuka honey sodas come in pear, lemon and pineapple flavors.
  15. Natural Rapport. Because dogs need functional gummies too. They offer soft chews purporting to help with digestion, bladder health, joints and anxiety.
  16. Wonder Belly. This medicine offers a cleaner, more natural way to relieve gas, bloating and upset stomach.
  17. Jugo Superfoods. These superfood gummies with ingredients such as ACV (that’s apple cider vinegar in Tik Tok-speak) and kale can help with attention span, energy level, and even skin tone.
  18. Crunchy Munch. Move over croutons! It’s a salad topping (with innovative flavors) but can go on avocado toast, eggs, rice bowls, sandwiches, as a breading for proteins and fish, and even on its own as a snack.
  19. Wholesome Bakery. Consumer craveable sandwich cookies, among other treats, that are organic, plant-based and refined sugar free.
  20. Love + Chew. Superfood cookies reinventing the nostalgic snacks consumers love but packed with BFU ingredients.
  21. Ulu Foods. The next superfood – breadfruit – was everywhere at Expo West, and Ulu’s crackers are delicious.
  22. Little Zing. Not a mustard but a Danish mustard sauce. Sweet but really bold flavor sure to whet cross-generational appetites.
  23. Tatemada. I was already familiar with this Texas-based company’s scratch salsas; they exhibited their oven baked blue and yellow corn tortilla chips at Expo, plus a new refried bean product.
  24. A.M.O.R. Not just a snack bar. These treats are chock full of the supergrain amaranth plus probiotics and other vegan ingredients.
  25. Ketone-IQ. These energy shots promise high performance in a bottle without caffeine or sugar.
  26. Bread SRSLY. Artisanal gluten-free sourdough bread wild-fermented and made to order.
  27. True Sea Moss. Consumers have been turning to sea moss gel for its health benefits.
  28. Super Wow. These veggie snacks are gluten-free and packed with plant protein.
  29. Refrezz. Another wellness soda but this one claims to support a good night’s sleep and immune health.
  30. Apricot Power Fuel. Apricot seeds are another trendy superfood, as they are packed with vitamin B17. This company makes bars, protein powders and more made with the ingredient.
  31. Vita Hustle ONE. Kevin Hart created this nutritional powerhouse powder, combining high-quality protein with 86 carefully selected superfood nutrients.
  32. Kokonut. Asian-inspired coconut pudding that is premium dessert or snack, and also plant-based, gluten-free, dairy-free, and vegan-friendly – with no preservatives or artificial stuff.
  33. Evie’s. Texas pecans that come in flavors like cinnamon churro, banana bread and brown butter rum.
  34. Simply Protein. The snack aisle is now overflowing with protein, and tortilla protein chips are a main focus for manufacturers.
  35. Pretty Tasty. Speaking of protein, how about some protein iced tea for your beverage aisle? These drinks come with 10 grams of protein, zero sugar and lots of collagen.
  36. Odyssey Elixir. More fizzy drinks loaded with functional benefits, like mushrooms for cognition and caffeine for energy.
  37. Daytrip. CBD-infused sparkling waters designed to reduce stress and boost mood.
  38. Queen Street Bakery. Bagels with benefits like fiber, protein, omega-3, and iron.
  39. Flourish. High protein pancake and waffle mixes (plus mug cake mixes) that come in flavors such as birthday cake and pack 23 grams of protein per serving!
  40. Cirro Water. Consumers want bottled water with benefits. This naturally occurring 8.6+ pH alkaline spring water contains natural magnesium.
  41. Both Burger. How about a burger that’s made half from plants and half from real beef?
  42. Quantum Energy Squares. Snack bars offer protein and caffeine in a chocolatey snack.
  43. Wilcox Farms. “Peel and Go” free range hard boiled eggs in the shell.
  44. AGRO Power Jerky. At least 25 grams of protein in this on the go snack.
  45. Little Lad’s. Small-batch popcorn in global-inspired flavors such as sweet Thai chili and Korean barbecue.
  46. Proper Wild. For the consumer looking for all-day energy shots and gummies, with “no weird ingredients.”
  47. Biena. Crispy roasted high protein super snack.
  48. Fungitarian. Mushrooms are just for coffee, protein powder or gummies. These pre-cooked mushroom side diches come in international flavors.
  49. Oat Haus. The latest greatest butter is granola butter in flavors like chipless cookie dough and brownie batter.
  50. Irwin Naturals. Just one of the many brands launching products to aid and support the growing number of Americans taking GLP-1 shots.

