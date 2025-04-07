How Wellness Trends Affect All Facets of Consumer Behavior

In the quest of emotional well-being, Circana discovered that 77% of Americans prioritize their mental health in such areas as stress, sleep, mood and motivation. Beauty is intrinsically tied to this aspect of wellness: When analyzing the percentage of women incorporating beauty into their wellness routine, Circana found that 46% devote time to skin care, more than 30% put on makeup or style their hair more frequently to make themselves feel good, and more than one-quarter wear fragrances to lift their mood.

“The evolution of wellness has provided a boost to the beauty industry, which has products that provide both the tangible benefits that affect our bodies, such as skin care and sun care, but also the more ethereal intangible benefits that affect our mood, like fragrance, makeup and hair styling,” observed Larissa Jensen, SVP, global beauty industry advisor at Circana.

Seeking community and social engagement is the third part of well-being and it takes various forms. Circana survey data showed that keeping mentally fit is a top reason for sports participation – and the No. 1 reason among women. The books that consumers purchase also reflected a shift in attitudes regarding wellness, with books on mental health, menopause, healthy cooking, and diseases and conditions experiencing double- to triple-digit growth last year.

“Wellness is a constantly shifting paradigm of practices that work together to make the individual feel empowered,” said Hornberger. “As the landscape of consumer priorities continues to evolve, companies that align with the principles of well-being will be well positioned to thrive.”

