How Wellness Trends Affect All Facets of Consumer Behavior

Circana reports that wellness-oriented shoppers have buying power surpassing $1.1 trillion
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
Woman's Hand Holding Apple at Grocery Store Main Image
"Wellness is a constantly shifting paradigm of practices that work together to make the individual feel empowered," said Circana's Kristin Hornberger.

According to a new report from Chicago-based market research firm Circana, wellness-oriented consumers have a buying power surpassing $1.1 trillion in the United States, highlighting the significant market potential for companies that cater to this demand. As such, wellness influences all facets of consumer behavior and encompasses many industries. 

Further, a survey from the company found that wellness is increasingly viewed by consumers as a balance of body, mind and soul. 

“As well-being practices touch all aspects of our lives, maximizing these opportunities is a win-win across many industries,” noted Kristin Hornberger, Circana’s EVP of wellness, beauty and homecare. “Identifying unique ways your industry can support the consumer journey for total well-being and exploring collaborations and co-branding partnerships are strategies that will resonate with an open and eager consumer base.” 

The physical aspect of wellness has many focus areas, most of which are on the upswing. Weight control, digestion, pain management, deodorant, oral care, and vitamins and supplements tied to energy all increased in 2024 from the prior year. Circana data also found that consumers are supplementing their protein intake beyond mealtimes: Sales of protein drinks, powders and supplements rose 18% in 2024.

In the quest of emotional well-being, Circana discovered that 77% of Americans prioritize their mental health in such areas as stress, sleep, mood and motivation. Beauty is intrinsically tied to this aspect of wellness: When analyzing the percentage of women incorporating beauty into their wellness routine, Circana found that 46% devote time to skin care, more than 30% put on makeup or style their hair more frequently to make themselves feel good, and more than one-quarter wear fragrances to lift their mood. 

“The evolution of wellness has provided a boost to the beauty industry, which has products that provide both the tangible benefits that affect our bodies, such as skin care and sun care, but also the more ethereal intangible benefits that affect our mood, like fragrance, makeup and hair styling,” observed Larissa Jensen, SVP, global beauty industry advisor at Circana.

Seeking community and social engagement is the third part of well-being and it takes various forms. Circana survey data showed that keeping mentally fit is a top reason for sports participation – and the No. 1 reason among women. The books that consumers purchase also reflected a shift in attitudes regarding wellness, with books on mental health, menopause, healthy cooking, and diseases and conditions experiencing double- to triple-digit growth last year.

“Wellness is a constantly shifting paradigm of practices that work together to make the individual feel empowered,” said Hornberger. “As the landscape of consumer priorities continues to evolve, companies that align with the principles of well-being will be well positioned to thrive.”

A provider of technology, AI and data to fast-moving consumer packaged goods companies, durables manufacturers and retailers seeking to optimize their businesses, Circana offers predictive analytics and technology to enable clients to measure their market share, understand the underlying consumer behavior driving it and accelerate their growth.

