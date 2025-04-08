Baldor Specialty Foods Taps FreshDirect Co-Founder as President
Industry vet David McInerney joins supplier to expand portfolio, reach
McInerney agreed that his background and interests align well with Baldor. “There are so many parallels between Baldor’s business and my background — the emphasis on tight relationships with growers, the focus on serving discerning customers, and the care for doing right by both sides. This feels like such a natural fit,” he remarked.
Based in Bronx, N.Y., and founded in 1946, Baldor Specialty Foods distributes premium fresh produce, specialty foods, dairy, meat, and fish in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions. The company currently offers more than 7,000 food items.