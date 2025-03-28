Giant Co. Names VP of Center Store Merchandising

Allison joined The Giant Co. in 2018 and since that time has held a range of merchandising and commercial roles, including director of commercial planning, director of category management – meat and seafood, and most recently director of category management – DSD and beer and wine. Before joining Giant Co., he held several category management roles within its parent company, Ahold Delhaize USA. Previously, Allison worked for Parsippany, N.J.-based Kings Supermarkets in various operations positions, including store manager. He is a graduate of St. Joseph’s University.

The Giant Co. is an omnichannel grocer operating across Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia, with more than 35,000 team members and 193 stores operating under the Giant, Martin’s and Giant Heirloom Market banners. Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, is No. 11 on The PG 100, PG’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century.