Giant Co. Names VP of Center Store Merchandising

Steve Allison previously worked at Ahold Delhaize USA, Kings Supermarkets
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
Giant Co. Steve Allison Headshot Main Image
Steve Allison

The Giant Co. has appointed Steve Allison VP of center store merchandising, effective immediately. Allison will report directly to SVP and Chief Merchant Rebecca Lupfer. In his new role, Allison will lead center store merchandising, including nonfoods (health, pet, baby, and seasonal); frozen; dairy; center store; beer/wine and DSD; beverages; snacks; and global flavors.  

“With his years of merchandising experience, Steve brings a proven track record of building both strategic and mutually beneficial supplier relationships to best serve our customers’ needs,” said Lupfer. “In his new role, Steve will leverage this expertise while continuing to drive the company’s omnichannel strategy and performance to deliver upon product value and freshness.”

Allison joined The Giant Co. in 2018 and since that time has held a range of merchandising and commercial roles, including director of commercial planning, director of category management – meat and seafood, and most recently director of category management – DSD and beer and wine. Before joining Giant Co., he held several category management roles within its parent company, Ahold Delhaize USA. Previously, Allison worked for Parsippany, N.J.-based Kings Supermarkets in various operations positions, including store manager. He is a graduate of St. Joseph’s University. 

The Giant Co. is an omnichannel grocer operating across Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia, with more than 35,000 team members and 193 stores operating under the Giant, Martin’s and Giant Heirloom Market banners. Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, is No. 11 on The PG 100, PG’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century.

