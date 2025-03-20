Albert Heijn, Etos, and Gall & Gall CEO to Leave Ahold Delhaize

Van Egmond joined Ahold in 1997 as a management trainee and has since held various commercial, operational and leadership roles within the company. In 2014, she joined the Albert Heijn management board as EVP commerce. In 2019, van Egmond became CEO of Albert Heijn and two years later, she also became responsible for Etos and Gall & Gall. This resulted in additional growth and greater synergy and collaboration among the three brands to serve customers even better.



Representing Ahold Delhaize’s executive committee, Claude Sarrailh, CEO of Ahold Delhaize Europe & Indonesia, voiced appreciation for van Egmond’s contributions to the company’s success and her consistent approach: “Marit’s vision, humanity and decisiveness have created a solid foundation for the future for Albert Heijn, Etos, and Gall & Gall. We are grateful for her dedication and passion, and we wish her the best of luck in the next chapter of her career.”

In other recent Ahold Delhaize executive moves, the company revealed that Jesper Lauridsen, current brand president of Albert and COO of the Central and Southeastern Europe (CSE) region, will transition full-time into his position as COO of CSE. At the same time, the company appointed Petr Pavlik to the role of brand president of local Czech brand Albert, effective April 1. Among Lauridsen’s duties will be continuing to oversee the integration of Ahold Delhaize’s newest local brand, Profi, in Romania.

Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize is one of the world’s largest food retail groups. The company’s family of local brands serves 63 million customers each week, both in stores and online, in the United States, Europe, and Indonesia. Together, these brands employ more than 402,000 associates in 7,716 grocery and specialty stores. The Ahold Delhaize USA division is No. 11 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century.