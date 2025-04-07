Campbell’s Hires Industry Veteran as Chief Digital & Technology Officer

As it looks to transform its digital strategy, The Campbell's Co. has hired Aaron Gwinner to serve as its new SVP and chief digital and technology officer, effective April 14. Gwinner will help the CPG manufacturer leverage innovative technologies to enhance its agility, strengthen capabilities and accelerate growth.

Gwinner most recently served as SVP and chief information officer at Reynolds American, and before that he spent 26 years serving in technology roles with The Coca-Cola Co. In the new role, Gwinner will be responsible for the overall strategy and execution of Campbell’s digital and IT functions.