Campbell’s Hires Industry Veteran as Chief Digital & Technology Officer
Last September, Campbell’s removed the word “soup” from its name as part of its ongoing transformation. The more general name reflects the evolution of its portfolio, officials said.
In December, meanwhile, the company’s board of directors appointed Mick Beekhuizen to serve as Campbell’s president and CEO. Beekhuizen, who previously served as president of meals and beverages, officially succeeded retiring President and CEO Mark Clouse on Feb. 1.
Campbell has been headquartered in Camden, N.J., since 1869 and generated net sales of $9.6 billion in 2024. The company's brands include Campbell’s, Cape Cod, Goldfish, Kettle Brand, Lance, Late July, Milano, Michael Angelo’s, noosa, Pace, Pacific Foods, Pepperidge Farm, Prego, Rao’s, Snyder’s of Hanover, Swanson and V8.