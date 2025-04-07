 Skip to main content

Campbell’s Hires Industry Veteran as Chief Digital & Technology Officer

Aaron Gwinner named to position, effective April 14
Emily Crowe
Emily Crowe, Progressive Grocer
Aaron Gwinner Campbell's
Aaron Gwinner

As it looks to transform its digital strategy, The Campbell's Co. has hired Aaron Gwinner to serve as its new SVP and chief digital and technology officer, effective April 14. Gwinner will help the CPG manufacturer leverage innovative technologies to enhance its agility, strengthen capabilities and accelerate growth.

Gwinner most recently served as SVP and chief information officer at Reynolds American, and before that he spent 26 years serving in technology roles with The Coca-Cola Co. In the new role, Gwinner will be responsible for the overall strategy and execution of Campbell’s digital and IT functions.

“Throughout a 30-year career, Aaron has a track record of driving substantial growth through advanced analytics and developing cutting-edge digital strategies,” said Dan Poland, Campbell’s EVP and chief enterprise transformation officer. “I’m confident that his experience in driving digital transformation and his collaborative leadership will help us improve our ways of working and deliver top-tier performance.”

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

Last September, Campbell’s removed the word “soup” from its name as part of its ongoing transformation. The more general name reflects the evolution of its portfolio, officials said.

In December, meanwhile, the company’s board of directors appointed Mick Beekhuizen to serve as Campbell’s president and CEO. Beekhuizen, who previously served as president of meals and beverages, officially succeeded retiring President and CEO Mark Clouse on Feb. 1. 

Campbell has been headquartered in Camden, N.J., since 1869 and generated net sales of $9.6 billion in 2024. The company's brands include Campbell’s, Cape Cod, Goldfish, Kettle Brand, Lance, Late July, Milano, Michael Angelo’s, noosa, Pace, Pacific Foods, Pepperidge Farm, Prego, Rao’s, Snyder’s of Hanover, Swanson and V8.

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds