 Skip to main content

Dollar General Welcomes 4 Leaders

New hires’ expertise spans supply chain, merch, store ops, finance
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
Dollar General Wilmington DE Main Image
Dollar General's four new officers hold leadership roles across supply chain, merchandising, store operations and finance.

Discount chain Dollar General (DG) has hired four new officers in leadership roles across supply chain, merchandising, store operations and finance. 

Nick Metzger has joined the company as VP, distribution centers to oversee the operations and strategic direction of various distribution centers, including the Aurora, Colo.; Lebec, Calif; Longview, Texas; Sacramento, Calif.; and San Antonio (Traditional and Fresh) DCs. He brings to his latest role more than 14 years of experience in optimizing supply chain processes and managing logistics, transportation and procurement operations.

Steve O’Brien is now VP, division merchandise manager, in which role he leads DG’s strategic buying and merchandise assortment in the stationery, hardware, sundries, toys and summer events categories. He has nearly 20 years of experience in omnichannel retail merchandising and product strategy, as well as in financial planning.

[RELATED: Higher Sales and Traffic Lift Dollar General for Q4, FY25]

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

Tricia Snider has become division VP, store operations for more than 2,300 stores in the northeast. A tenured retail leader with more than 18 years of experience in operations and building high-performing teams, Snider brings to her new position expertise in change management, sales and productivity, shrink reduction, sales growth and innovation.

Bill Steiger has been appointed VP, tax with leadership over all aspects of the income tax environment. With 25 years of accounting and tax experience, he brings to his latest role expertise directing various strategic federal, state and international tax initiatives related to accounting, compliance, technology and planning opportunities.

As of Jan. 31, Goodlettsville, Tenn.-based Dollar General operated 20,594 Dollar General, DG Market, DGX and pOpshelf stores across the United States, and Mi Súper Dollar General stores in Mexico. The company is No. 17 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds