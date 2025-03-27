Dollar General Welcomes 4 Leaders
Tricia Snider has become division VP, store operations for more than 2,300 stores in the northeast. A tenured retail leader with more than 18 years of experience in operations and building high-performing teams, Snider brings to her new position expertise in change management, sales and productivity, shrink reduction, sales growth and innovation.
Bill Steiger has been appointed VP, tax with leadership over all aspects of the income tax environment. With 25 years of accounting and tax experience, he brings to his latest role expertise directing various strategic federal, state and international tax initiatives related to accounting, compliance, technology and planning opportunities.
As of Jan. 31, Goodlettsville, Tenn.-based Dollar General operated 20,594 Dollar General, DG Market, DGX and pOpshelf stores across the United States, and Mi Súper Dollar General stores in Mexico. The company is No. 17 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.