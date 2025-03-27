Dollar General Welcomes 4 Leaders

Discount chain Dollar General (DG) has hired four new officers in leadership roles across supply chain, merchandising, store operations and finance.

Nick Metzger has joined the company as VP, distribution centers to oversee the operations and strategic direction of various distribution centers, including the Aurora, Colo.; Lebec, Calif; Longview, Texas; Sacramento, Calif.; and San Antonio (Traditional and Fresh) DCs. He brings to his latest role more than 14 years of experience in optimizing supply chain processes and managing logistics, transportation and procurement operations.

Steve O’Brien is now VP, division merchandise manager, in which role he leads DG’s strategic buying and merchandise assortment in the stationery, hardware, sundries, toys and summer events categories. He has nearly 20 years of experience in omnichannel retail merchandising and product strategy, as well as in financial planning.

