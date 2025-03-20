Hormel Promotes 2 Leaders in Retail Segment

Hormel Foods Corp. has revealed a pair of promotions in its retail business unit. The moves come as the company is working to strengthen that segment and its brands.

Scott Weisenbeck has been promoted to VP of marketing – retail. He’s a longtime Hormel employee who joined the company as a sales representative in 1992 and steadily ascended through the organization. After working in a variety of senior brand management roles, he became the director of integrated marketing and planning for the Hormel brand in 2009, and then assumed the role of marketing director for grocery products in 2013. His most recent position was assistant VP of bacon.

Joe O’Connor also began his Hormel career as a sales rep, coming on board in 2006 in the Chicago market and later taking on positions in category management, customer business management and sales. He has been promoted from his latest job as president of Applegate and assistant VP of Hormel Foods to VP of emerging brands – retail. In this new role, O’Connor will leverage his understanding of the premium consumer base and his track record of strong results to lead the emerging brands business.