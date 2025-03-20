 Skip to main content

Hormel Promotes 2 Leaders in Retail Segment

Company veterans Scott Weisenbeck and Joe O’Connor elevated to broader VP roles
Lynn Petrak
Lynn Petrak, Progressive Grocer
Weisenbeck and O'Connor
Scott Weisenbeck (left) and Joe O'Connor (right) have spent decades at Hormel Corp.

Hormel Foods Corp. has revealed a pair of promotions in its retail business unit.  The moves come as the company is working to strengthen that segment and its brands.

Scott Weisenbeck has been promoted to VP of marketing – retail. He’s a longtime Hormel employee who joined the company as a sales representative in 1992 and steadily ascended through the organization. After working in a variety of senior brand management roles, he became the director of integrated marketing and planning for the Hormel brand in 2009, and then assumed the role of marketing director for grocery products in 2013. His most recent position was assistant VP of bacon. 

RELATED: Hershey Announces New Chief Customer Officer

Joe O’Connor also began his Hormel career as a sales rep, coming on board in 2006 in the Chicago market and later taking on positions in category management, customer business management and sales. He has been promoted from his latest job as president of Applegate and assistant VP of Hormel Foods to VP of emerging brands – retail. In this new role, O’Connor will leverage his understanding of the premium consumer base and his track record of strong results to lead the emerging brands business. 

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

“These advancements recognize Scott and Joe’s leadership, ability to deliver results and positions them to have greater impact as we continue to grow our retail business,” said Jim Snee, president and CEO of Hormel Foods. “I congratulate Scott and Joe on their new and important leadership roles.” In January, Snee revealed that he will retire at the end of this fiscal year after 36 years at Hormel. 

John Ghingo, EVP of retail at Hormel Foods, agreed that the promotions of Weisenbeck and O’Connor are well deserved. “Scott and Joe’s leadership comes at an important time as we continue to strengthen our brands and drive growth,” he noted. “I am excited for them to bring their strategic insights and expertise to these roles, further positioning our brands and our businesses for the future.”

Last month, Hormel released its first-quarter earnings report, which showed a 1% bump in organic net sales to reach $2.99 billion. Operating income came in at $228 million for the quarter, and earnings before income tax hit $218 million. For the rest of FY2025, the company affirmed its previous outlook for a 1% to 3% lift in organic net sales. 

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

Popular Articles

South Carolina Piggly Wiggly to Close

Store in Columbia to cease operations as lease expires
PW teaser

Class Action Filed Against Publix Alleges Deceptive Pricing Practices

Florida woman claims self-checkouts inflated product weights, charging shoppers more than expected
Publix

Fareway Upgrades Continue in Iowa

Grocer starts relocation project in home state and also rolls out new lottery feature
Eldora rendering

BJ’s to Open 1st Club in Texas

Multiple DFW locations are part of plan to add 25-30 new clubs over next 2 years
BJ's

Kroger Pilots Inventory-Scanning Robots in Midwest Stores

Technology is being tested at 70 total locations in Ohio, Indiana
Kroger HQ Cincinnati Teaser
X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds