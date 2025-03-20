Hormel Promotes 2 Leaders in Retail Segment
“These advancements recognize Scott and Joe’s leadership, ability to deliver results and positions them to have greater impact as we continue to grow our retail business,” said Jim Snee, president and CEO of Hormel Foods. “I congratulate Scott and Joe on their new and important leadership roles.” In January, Snee revealed that he will retire at the end of this fiscal year after 36 years at Hormel.
John Ghingo, EVP of retail at Hormel Foods, agreed that the promotions of Weisenbeck and O’Connor are well deserved. “Scott and Joe’s leadership comes at an important time as we continue to strengthen our brands and drive growth,” he noted. “I am excited for them to bring their strategic insights and expertise to these roles, further positioning our brands and our businesses for the future.”
Last month, Hormel released its first-quarter earnings report, which showed a 1% bump in organic net sales to reach $2.99 billion. Operating income came in at $228 million for the quarter, and earnings before income tax hit $218 million. For the rest of FY2025, the company affirmed its previous outlook for a 1% to 3% lift in organic net sales.