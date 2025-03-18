Divert Names New COO

Circular economy company Divert, Inc. announced that Bob Watkins is taking on the role of COO, elevated from his most recent role as chief information officer. The move comes as Divert continues to build partnerships, broaden its leadership team and make progress in its efforts to combat food waste.

Watkins joined the West Concord, Mass.-based company in January 2024 and, in his new capacity, will spearhead operations while continuing to lead the information and business technology functions. Given the nature of the company, he will be tasked with ensuring that the departments work together in a seamless, efficient way. Prior to Divert, he served as business and technology officer at Triumvirate Environmental and chief technology and supply chain officer of Surgalign. His 30-year career includes other executive positions with Smith & Nephew, Johnson Controls and GE.

