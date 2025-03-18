 Skip to main content

Divert Names New COO

Chief Information Officer Bob Watkins promoted to leadership role as co-founder retires
Lynn Petrak
Lynn Petrak, Progressive Grocer
Bob Watkins
Divert promoted from within for its COO role, tapping Bob Watkins to take on operations.

Circular economy company Divert, Inc. announced that Bob Watkins is taking on the role of COO, elevated from his most recent role as chief information officer. The move comes as Divert continues to build partnerships, broaden its leadership team and make progress in its efforts to combat food waste.

Watkins joined the West Concord, Mass.-based company in January 2024 and, in his new capacity, will spearhead operations while continuing to lead the information and business technology functions. Given the nature of the company, he will be tasked with ensuring that the departments work together in a seamless, efficient way. Prior to Divert, he served as business and technology officer at Triumvirate Environmental and chief technology and supply chain officer of Surgalign. His 30-year career includes other executive positions with Smith & Nephew, Johnson Controls and GE.

RELATED: Misfits Market Joins NationsBenefits Platform

“Over the past year, Bob’s collaborative leadership has proven instrumental in driving Divert’s growth,” said Ryan Begin, Divert’s CEO and co-founder. “In this new role, I am confident that Bob will continue to strengthen our operations, deliver better service to our industrial and retail customers, and foster our safety culture company wide. We are well positioned as we scale our infrastructure to 30 facilities nationwide.”

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement
Nick Whitman
Watkins is replacing the retiring COO Nick Whitman, the company co-founder who is staying on as an advisor and board member.

Watkins said he is honored to join the c-suite. “This is both an opportunity and a privilege to continue working alongside our team to strengthen our operations and support the company’s growth. We’ve made meaningful strides, and I’m excited to continue this work with our Divert team and our customers to drive even better outcomes together,” he remarked.

Earlier this month, Divert announced that co-founder Nick Whitman is retiring from his role overseeing day-to-day operations. Whitman will continue as a member of the company’s board of directors and as a strategic advisor. 

 “Nick has been an extraordinary co-founder and partner,” Bergin remarked. “Together, we’ve built a transformative company, driven by our shared values and passion to create a more sustainable world. I am profoundly grateful for Nick’s strategic insights, steadfast leadership, creativity, and partnership in establishing an exceptional team.”

 

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

Popular Articles

South Carolina Piggly Wiggly to Close

Store in Columbia to cease operations as lease expires
PW teaser

Class Action Filed Against Publix Alleges Deceptive Pricing Practices

Florida woman claims self-checkouts inflated product weights, charging shoppers more than expected
Publix

Fareway Upgrades Continue in Iowa

Grocer starts relocation project in home state and also rolls out new lottery feature
Eldora rendering

BJ’s to Open 1st Club in Texas

Multiple DFW locations are part of plan to add 25-30 new clubs over next 2 years
BJ's

Kroger Pilots Inventory-Scanning Robots in Midwest Stores

Technology is being tested at 70 total locations in Ohio, Indiana
Kroger HQ Cincinnati Teaser
X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds