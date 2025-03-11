Topco Welcomes Associated Wholesale Grocers and American Foods International

During its Annual Membership Conference, Topco Associates LLC revealed American Foods International Inc. and Associated Wholesale Grocers Inc. as the two newest organizations to join its membership.

American Foods International, whose headquarters is in Miami, services independent retailers throughout the Caribbean, Latin America and South Florida. American Foods has joined as a full member, participating in the Dairy/Commercial Bakery, Deli-Bakery-Foodservice, Frozen, Grocery, HBC & GM, Indirect Spend, Meat & Seafood, and Produce & Floral programs. Frank Stanzione is the organization’s president and CEO.

Associated Wholesale Grocers, based in Kansas City, Kan., operates as a retailer-owned wholesaler with 1,100 member companies that distributes to more than 3,400 stores across 33 states, including a few Topco members. Associated Wholesale Grocers joined Topco as a full member in the Deli-Bakery-Foodservice, HBC & GM, Indirect Spend, and Produce & Floral programs. AWG is led by President and CEO Dan Funk.

“We’re excited to partner with both organizations, and their joining of Topco shows the continued importance of independent grocers partnering together to be successful,” said Topco President and CEO Randy Skoda. “In addition, their active participation will strengthen the membership’s total go-to-market strategy with improved sourcing opportunities and new and unique perspectives based on their business models.”

The Topco cooperative now stands at 48 member-owners.