Topco Welcomes Associated Wholesale Grocers and American Foods International

Member-owned company also appoints Big Y Foods CEO as vice chairman of board of directors
Marian Zboraj
Marian Zboraj, Progressive Grocer
Topco members
The 2025 Topco Operations Team includes execs from Schnucks, Stater Bros., Topco, Hy-Vee, SpartanNash, C&S, Fred W. Albrecht Grocery, Big Y, Northeast Grocery, Affiliated Foods, Coborn's, Brookshire, AFS, and Alex Lee/MDI.

During its Annual Membership Conference, Topco Associates LLC revealed American Foods International Inc. and Associated Wholesale Grocers Inc. as the two newest organizations to join its membership.

American Foods International, whose headquarters is in Miami, services independent retailers throughout the Caribbean, Latin America and South Florida. American Foods has joined as a full member, participating in the Dairy/Commercial Bakery, Deli-Bakery-Foodservice, Frozen, Grocery, HBC & GM, Indirect Spend, Meat & Seafood, and Produce & Floral programs. Frank Stanzione is the organization’s president and CEO.

Associated Wholesale Grocers, based in Kansas City, Kan., operates as a retailer-owned wholesaler with 1,100 member companies that distributes to more than 3,400 stores across 33 states, including a few Topco members. Associated Wholesale Grocers joined Topco as a full member in the Deli-Bakery-Foodservice, HBC & GM, Indirect Spend, and Produce & Floral programs. AWG is led by President and CEO Dan Funk.

“We’re excited to partner with both organizations, and their joining of Topco shows the continued importance of independent grocers partnering together to be successful,” said Topco President and CEO Randy Skoda. “In addition, their active participation will strengthen the membership’s total go-to-market strategy with improved sourcing opportunities and new and unique perspectives based on their business models.”

The Topco cooperative now stands at 48 member-owners.

Topco Board
The 2025 Topco board of directors includes execs from AFS, Alex Lee, Schnucks, Northeast Grocery, Coborn’s, K-VA-T, Topco, Big Y, Stater Bros., Hy-Vee, and Brookshire.

Additionally, during the board of directors meeting, Big Y Foods Inc. President and CEO Michael D’Amour was appointed vice chairman of Topco’s board of directors. Michael is the grandson of Big Y co-founder Paul D’Amour and son of Donald D’Amour. He began working in the Springfield, Mass.-based company’s supermarkets in various roles as a teenager before beginning his full-time career at Big Y in 1996. Additionally, Michael serves on the board of FMI - The Food Industry Association.

Big Y has been a member of Topco since 1991. Michael D’Amour has been an active supporter of Topco for decades and a member of the operations team for the past 20 years. 

Michael D’Amour joins Topco Chairman of the Board Steve Smith, who was appointed to his board-leading position last year. Smith is Abingdon, Va.-based K-VA-T Foods Stores Inc.’s president and CEO.

“I’m honored to serve as the vice chairman of the Topco board of directors, assisting Steve in guiding the company as we continue to navigate an ever-evolving grocery retail landscape,” Michael D’Amour said. “I look forward to collaborating with the membership on key initiatives and continuing the work of our strategic vision for the cooperative.”

Topco Associates is a $19 billion, privately held, member-owned company that provides aggregation, innovation and knowledge management solutions for its food industry member-owners and customers, including grocery retailers, wholesalers, foodservice, and pharmacy companies.

