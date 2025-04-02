Ruiz Foods Appoints Retail Business Unit Leader

Ruiz Food Products, Inc. has tapped a Nestlé USA vet to help steer its retail group. The manufacturer of frozen Mexican foods announced that Jennifer Ginnetti is taking on the role of SVP within Ruiz’s retail business unit.

Most recently, Ginnetti served as VP of marketing for U.S. pizza at Nestle USA’s pizza and snacking division. She worked her way up to that role during her 10-year tenure with the company. Ginnetti earned a bachelor of science degree in business from Miami University in Ohio.

[RELATED: Boar’s Head Fills Chief Food Safety Officer Role]

In her new capacity at Ruiz, she will spearhead the El Monterey brand strategy and sales execution and lead the marketing and sales teams. “I have a tremendous respect for the Ruiz Foods team, and I am thrilled to bring my experience and passion for growing brands to its Retail Business Unit,” Ginnetti remarked.

Kimberli Carroll, Ruiz’s president and CEO, said this is a welcome addition to the company. “Jennifer is an experienced and innovative marketing leader who understands how to build food brands in complex environments. We’re eager to have her help Ruiz Foods continue on the journey of making great food and introducing innovation that delights our customers and consumers,” she declared.

Based in Frisco, Texas, Ruiz Foods employs about 3,500 team members and operates four manufacturing facilities in California, Texas and South Carolina. Its El Monterey brand is the top-selling frozen Mexican food in the United States.