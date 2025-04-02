Thrive Market Hires 4 Key Merchandising Leaders

Thrive Market has made four key senior hires across its merchandising organization, with the goal of investing in its hyper-curated catalog and owned-brand innovation engine. The new team members are Kelly Nigh, VP of strategic merchandising initiatives; Natalie Wieder, VP, category management; Bri Waldoch, senior director, owned brands; and Yvette Lemieux, director, category management.

“Each brings deep industry expertise and a proven track record of scaling high-impact, member-first merchandising strategies,” noted Los Angeles-based Thrive, a mission-driven, membership-based e-tailer.

Nigh, who excels at harnessing data to drive growth and has a proven track record of leading cross-functional teams through complex, large-scale initiatives, was previously chief merchandising officer at Delanco, N.J.-based Misfits Market/Imperfect Foods, where she headed the category management, planning, and private label teams. While there, she grew product selection by 60% and played a key role in the post-merger integration of the two companies. She also boosted delivered margin per order by more than 55% through cost negotiation, shrink and freight optimization, and CX enhancements, and her innovative sourcing practices helped divert 55 million-plus pounds of food from waste.

