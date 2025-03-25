 Skip to main content

Plant Based Foods Institute Getting Executive Director

Former White House food and ag policy expert Sanah Baig takes on role in June
Sanah Baig

The nonprofit Plant Based Foods Institute (PBFI) has appointed Sanah Baig to the new role of executive director, effective June 9. Baig brings extensive experience in food and agricultural policy to her latest position, most recently having been a senior policy advisor for agriculture and nutrition at the White House. 

Baig’s ability to forge key partnerships among industry, farmers and the global science community drew her to PBFI. She views the plant-based sector as a catalyst for sustainable food system transformation, with as-yet-unrealized potential to create new opportunities for agricultural communities while expanding nutritious choices for consumers.

“Leading PBFI at this pivotal moment is an unparalleled opportunity to architect a food system where plants take center stage,” noted Baig. “Through deep collaboration with partners across the entire value chain – from research to retail – we can fuel innovation that not only empowers farmers and strengthens agricultural communities, but also sustainably delivers more delicious options to consumers. This is a time for decisive action, and I’m energized to unite with all who are forging a more nourishing and just food future.”

A veteran public servant and food systems expert, Baig worked during two presidential administrations in the U.S. Department of Agriculture. As deputy undersecretary for research, education and economics, she headed USDA’s $4 billion-plus science enterprise furthering agricultural innovation at the intersection of climate resilience, nutrition security and food systems equity. Before she returned to public service in 2021, Baig was chief of staff at the Good Food Institute and program director at the National Association of Counties. She’s also a founding board member of Food Policy Pathways and sits on the advisory board of Plant Futures. 

“We are thrilled to welcome Sanah Baig,” said Rachel Dreskin, CEO of San Francisco-based PBFI. “Her deep expertise in and passion for advancing agricultural innovation and fostering collaboration, combined with her proven leadership in both public service and the nonprofit sector, makes her uniquely qualified to advance PBFI’s mission of accelerating the sustainable production and consumption of plant-based foods here in the U.S. and globally.” 

Based on her years of policy experience, Baig sees plant-based foods as key to addressing various challenges, from improving farmer profitability and advancing public health to mitigating climate impact and bolstering nutrition security. The organization will work to diversify crop production and tap into growing market demand while stimulating economic growth in rural communities via new manufacturing and production opportunities. Central to this mission is increasing consumer understanding of plant-based foods and their benefits, stressing the range of healthful options available to consumers.

“Sanah’s deep understanding of both policy and agriculture will be invaluable as we work to create a more sustainable and resilient food system,” said PBFI Board President Garrett Broad. “Her collaborative vision for bringing together diverse stakeholders – from farmers to researchers to policymakers – aligns perfectly with PBFI’s mission to drive meaningful change in our food system.”

PBFI’s work encompasses developing agricultural strategies, conducting market research, fostering industry partnerships and creating educational resources that support the growing plant-based foods sector.

