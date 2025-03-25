Plant Based Foods Institute Getting Executive Director

The nonprofit Plant Based Foods Institute (PBFI) has appointed Sanah Baig to the new role of executive director, effective June 9. Baig brings extensive experience in food and agricultural policy to her latest position, most recently having been a senior policy advisor for agriculture and nutrition at the White House.

Baig’s ability to forge key partnerships among industry, farmers and the global science community drew her to PBFI. She views the plant-based sector as a catalyst for sustainable food system transformation, with as-yet-unrealized potential to create new opportunities for agricultural communities while expanding nutritious choices for consumers.

“Leading PBFI at this pivotal moment is an unparalleled opportunity to architect a food system where plants take center stage,” noted Baig. “Through deep collaboration with partners across the entire value chain – from research to retail – we can fuel innovation that not only empowers farmers and strengthens agricultural communities, but also sustainably delivers more delicious options to consumers. This is a time for decisive action, and I’m energized to unite with all who are forging a more nourishing and just food future.”

A veteran public servant and food systems expert, Baig worked during two presidential administrations in the U.S. Department of Agriculture. As deputy undersecretary for research, education and economics, she headed USDA’s $4 billion-plus science enterprise furthering agricultural innovation at the intersection of climate resilience, nutrition security and food systems equity. Before she returned to public service in 2021, Baig was chief of staff at the Good Food Institute and program director at the National Association of Counties. She’s also a founding board member of Food Policy Pathways and sits on the advisory board of Plant Futures.