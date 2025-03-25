Plant Based Foods Institute Getting Executive Director
“We are thrilled to welcome Sanah Baig,” said Rachel Dreskin, CEO of San Francisco-based PBFI. “Her deep expertise in and passion for advancing agricultural innovation and fostering collaboration, combined with her proven leadership in both public service and the nonprofit sector, makes her uniquely qualified to advance PBFI’s mission of accelerating the sustainable production and consumption of plant-based foods here in the U.S. and globally.”
Based on her years of policy experience, Baig sees plant-based foods as key to addressing various challenges, from improving farmer profitability and advancing public health to mitigating climate impact and bolstering nutrition security. The organization will work to diversify crop production and tap into growing market demand while stimulating economic growth in rural communities via new manufacturing and production opportunities. Central to this mission is increasing consumer understanding of plant-based foods and their benefits, stressing the range of healthful options available to consumers.
“Sanah’s deep understanding of both policy and agriculture will be invaluable as we work to create a more sustainable and resilient food system,” said PBFI Board President Garrett Broad. “Her collaborative vision for bringing together diverse stakeholders – from farmers to researchers to policymakers – aligns perfectly with PBFI’s mission to drive meaningful change in our food system.”
PBFI’s work encompasses developing agricultural strategies, conducting market research, fostering industry partnerships and creating educational resources that support the growing plant-based foods sector.