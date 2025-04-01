Retail Industry Leaders Association Names Executive Director for Philanthropic Arm

Prior to joining the RILA Communities Foundation, LaBruno was RILA’s senior EVP of retail operations. In this role, LaBruno led RILA’s efforts in the association’s key retail disciplines, including store operations, asset protection, supply chain, e-commerce and corporate social responsibility. She has more than 30 years of relevant experience in both the public and private sector, including as an assistant county prosecutor and an in-house attorney at The Home Depot.

“Lisa was the obvious choice to lead this critical new organization,” said Brian Dodge, RILA’s president and CEO. "Her proven track record of building impactful programs and fostering strong partnerships will be invaluable as the foundation advances the mission of strengthening ties between leading retailers, their workforce and the communities they serve. This work will bridge the gap that often exists between national public policy and local problem solving that often requires strong partnerships and local relationships. Under Lisa’s guidance I am confident the new foundation will be a tremendously effective and durable resource to retailers and the communities they serve for years to come."

"I am honored to join the RILA Communities Foundation and contribute to its important work," said LaBruno. "Bringing people together to innovate and tackle complicated problems is extraordinary work. I look forward to collaborating with retailers, community partners and stakeholders to create meaningful opportunities and address critical needs in the communities we serve."

Washington D.C.-based RILA is the U.S. trade association for leading retailers. Members include more than 200 retailers, product manufacturers and service suppliers, which together account for more than $2.7 trillion in annual sales, millions of American jobs, and hundreds of thousands of stores, manufacturing facilities and distribution centers domestically and abroad.