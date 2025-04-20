What Value Means to Protein Shoppers

Thomas Foods International USA has rolled out new value-added goat products, including bone-in goat cubes for applications such as stews and curries, and ready-to-heat Thai Coconut Goat Curry.

On the Range

Under the value-added umbrella, grocers can enhance and diversify their protein assortments in a variety of ways. As fresh perimeters become more solution-oriented, a shopper may find a breaded pork schnitzel in a meal kit display, a lobster mac-and-cheese or beef brisket sandwich in the hot food bar, or a grilled chicken Ceasar salad in the produce section.

Brands are coming up with new items as demand grows. Seaboard Farms, based in Merriam, Kan., is one example, carrying several value-added options across its Prairie Fresh portfolio.

“Value-added meats provide the perfect balance of convenience and quality, catering to consumers who want to enjoy delicious, home-cooked meals without the hassle of extensive prep work,” says Ozlem Worpel, VP of marketing and innovation at Seaboard Farms. “Our Prairie Fresh value-added pork products come pre-seasoned, ensuring bold flavors right out of the package. This eliminates the need for additional ingredients or lengthy marination times, allowing for quick and easy meal preparation. With ready-to-cook portions and clear cooking instructions, these products help home cooks of all skill levels create flavorful dishes with minimal effort — perfect for busy weeknights or weekend grilling.”

[RELATED: How to Get Grilling Season Sales Sizzling]

Other examples abound. Certified Angus Beef, based in Wooster, Ohio, markets a line that includes smoked and fully cooked brisket and bacon items; last year, that company’s value-added products posted a fourth straight year of growth, reaching 45.5 million pounds. Meanwhile, Tyson Fresh Meats, in Springdale, Ark., offers a comprehensive lineup of value-added proteins positioned around flavor and easy prep, including steakhouse-seasoned pork loin grillers, chicken fajita strips and marinated sirloin steak bites. For its part, Arkansas City, Kan.-based Creekstone Farms Premium Beef LLC has included convenient thin cuts in its new line of Irodori Wagyu beef, which is debuting this year.

As the shopper base becomes more diverse and multicultural, value-added pork options include a range of globally inspired choices, as evidenced by such products as La Herencia Al Pastor marinated diced pork for authentic tacos, under Greeley, Colo.-based parent company JBS Foods.

Other types of meat are getting the value-added treatment, too. For example, Thomas Foods International USA has rolled out new value-added goat products, including bone-in goat cubes for applications such as stews and curries, and ready-to-heat Thai Coconut Goat Curry.

Retailers are also innovating in their private label programs. Earlier this year, Lakewood, Colo.-based Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage added fully cooked organic mussels to its frozen seafood portfolio. Further, the 365 store brand, from Austin, Texas-based Whole Foods Market, includes an array of value-added products ranging from seasoned Italian pork sausage bricks to portioned fresh chicken cuts that complement the many value-added items in the food retailer’s butcher case and prepared food department.