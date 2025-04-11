COLUMN: Selling the Sustainability of Seafood

ASC’s Athena Davis told PG that the nonprofit’s label is the most recognized for farmed seafood in North America.
Building Awareness
Meanwhile, MSC’s boothmate at the expo, the nonprofit Aquaculture Stewardship Council (ASC), is continuing to work on establishing protocols for sustainably farmed seafood, as well as getting the word out about these products.
“We are in the midst of a multiyear campaign in North America to build consumer awareness and also support our partners who are certified and using the ASC label and running things responsibly when it comes to farm production, and retail is something we’re really leaning into this year, both in person and for digital activations,” noted Athena Davis, ASC’s marketing manager, North America.
Like MSC, ASC has made working with local and regional grocers a focus. “We have a strategy to work with smaller, more independent retailers at this point in time through our campaign, specifically because I think that they are really open to interesting new products and testing them out a little bit more, where a larger retailer may want something a little bit more traditional,” observed Davis. “With some of the smaller companies and ASC-certified producers, we’re expanding into more species than just shrimp and salmon in terms of our consumer builds.”
[RELATED: 10 Most Sustainable Grocers of 2025]
The organization’s work has begun to pay off in terms of shopper awareness. “We found that in North America, including the U.S. and Canada, ASC is the most recognized farmed-seafood label over any other farmed-seafood certification, and in some cases over other eco label certifications,” said Davis.
She admitted, however, that there’s still work to be done, noting that while two-thirds of consumers surveyed by ASC in North America said that sustainability is important to them when shopping for seafood, only 1% of people consider sustainability when making shopping decisions at the point of purchase. “For us, being able to build awareness and meaning behind this, it actually makes this a perfect prompt for people, to kind of remind them when they’re there,” asserted Davis. “We know they’re interested in it, but when they’re not looking at this and that and the other thing on the package, how do [they] decide? We see that as a motivator.”