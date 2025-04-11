COLUMN: Selling the Sustainability of Seafood

ASC is working on establishing protocols for sustainably farmed seafood, as well as getting the word out about these products.

Sustainability has been around for quite a while in the seafood sector, but the actions of some organizations are helping it to become more prevalent than ever among food retailers.

A Time to Celebrate

One of those organizations, the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC), a nonprofit whose mission is to end overfishing and ensure that seafood is fished sustainably through such methods as its Chain of Custody certification, was on site in Boston at the recent Seafood Expo North America, where I caught up with Kristen Stevens, senior marketing manager, U.S., and Laura McDearis, senior market manager, U.S., to talk about what they’re doing to fulfill that mission.

Building on the success of the retailer kits it released last year, MSC has come out with a 2025 edition. “We’re launching it first with independent retailers,” explained Stevens. “Smaller retailers, we know that they’re kind of hungry for these resources to help promote the products they already have on shelves.”

[RELATED: The New Era of Seafood Shopping in 2025]

Both Stevens and McDearis were buoyed by recent MSC research showing that consumers are increasingly prioritizing sustainable seafood. “The fact that sustainability has risen to the top – right after you have a good product, the next thing [they] care about is sustainability – that’s huge,” noted McDearis.

“It’s also something that retailers can celebrate,” added Stevens. “I’ve been in a lot of sessions [during the expo] … about how concerned consumers are with how expensive seafood is and how that’s their biggest barrier. But the other one that’s coming up is the concern for sustainability. … I would actually say all retailers have some sustainable seafood on their shelves, so promoting what they’ve already got, celebrating that, helping make it easy for consumers to choose sustainable and feel good about choosing seafood” are all good strategies.