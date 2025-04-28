 Skip to main content

Albertsons, Dollar General to Talk Retail Media at GroceryTech 2025

Experts from companies’ retail media arms will join forces to share how grocers can stay competitive in today’s retail landscape
Marian Zboraj
Marian Zboraj, Progressive Grocer
GroceryTech

Retail media networks are continuing to drive both engagement and revenue for grocers, and the platforms are evolving at a rapid pace. Nik Rochnik, senior director, product management at Albertsons Media Collective, and Tyler Lusebrink, director, ad sales at Dollar General Media Network, will share the stage at Progressive Grocer’s upcoming GroceryTech event  to discuss the current state of retail media at their respective companies.

Taking place June 10-12 at the Marriott Dallas Uptown, the annual GroceryTech event is geared toward grocery retail executives who are seeking new solutions to accelerate tech-enabled growth in every corner of their business. With the theme of "Creating Connections," this year's event will feature diverse programming and unique networking opportunities, uniting industry players – including grocers and solution providers – to foster innovation and growth. 

Rochnik and Lusebrink will kick off day three of the event with an opening keynote called “The Retail Media Imperative." They'll focus on in-store applications, partnerships, and the importance of both measurement and standardization.

Both experts are well equipped to tackle retail media’s expanding role in the food retail industry. Rochnik is currently responsible for managing and developing ad technology products and building and fostering key technology partnerships that drive innovation and growth for advertisers at Albertsons Media Collective.

Before Albertsons, Rochnik worked on a variety of digital ad channels — from mobile apps to CTV and out-of-home. He also holds multiple patents in predictive advertising.

Over at Dollar General, Lusebrink has been instrumental in the strategic direction and development at the retailer’s Retail Media Network. He is responsible for driving growth by identifying and cultivating new business opportunities, expanding partnerships, and developing innovative strategies to help brands connect with Dollar General’s unique customer base.

Lusebrink previously served as a senior account executive, retail media sales at Kroger Precision Marketing. In this role, he specialized in the grocery and center store categories, working with over 150 client partners to drive sustainable growth for their business at Kroger, through tailored retail media strategies.

Rochnik and Lusebrink join other industry-leading experts on the GroceryTech stage. Influential retailers scheduled to speak at the event include:

  • Sam’s Club SVP and Chief Product Officer Todd Garner
  • Save A Lot Deputy Chief Information Security Officer, Senior Director Enterprise Technology Nathen Fritzsche
  • Heritage Grocers Group CEO Suzy Monford
  • Giant Food Head of Loyalty and Digital Ryan Draude
  • Lowes Foods SVP of Digital and E-Commerce Chad Petersen
  • Lowes Foods SVP of Merchandising Glenn Figenholtz
  • Co-founder and CTO of Foxtrot Tayor Bloom,
  • and more!

Register for this one-of-a-kind event to discover all of the game-changing tech and insights shaping the future of grocery retail. Registration for GroceryTech is open to qualified grocery retail leaders, but space is limited, so register today.

GroceryTech 2024 Highlights

