Albertsons, Dollar General to Talk Retail Media at GroceryTech 2025

Retail media networks are continuing to drive both engagement and revenue for grocers, and the platforms are evolving at a rapid pace. Nik Rochnik, senior director, product management at Albertsons Media Collective, and Tyler Lusebrink, director, ad sales at Dollar General Media Network, will share the stage at Progressive Grocer’s upcoming GroceryTech event to discuss the current state of retail media at their respective companies.

Taking place June 10-12 at the Marriott Dallas Uptown, the annual GroceryTech event is geared toward grocery retail executives who are seeking new solutions to accelerate tech-enabled growth in every corner of their business. With the theme of "Creating Connections," this year's event will feature diverse programming and unique networking opportunities, uniting industry players – including grocers and solution providers – to foster innovation and growth.

Rochnik and Lusebrink will kick off day three of the event with an opening keynote called “The Retail Media Imperative." They'll focus on in-store applications, partnerships, and the importance of both measurement and standardization.

Both experts are well equipped to tackle retail media’s expanding role in the food retail industry. Rochnik is currently responsible for managing and developing ad technology products and building and fostering key technology partnerships that drive innovation and growth for advertisers at Albertsons Media Collective.



Before Albertsons, Rochnik worked on a variety of digital ad channels — from mobile apps to CTV and out-of-home. He also holds multiple patents in predictive advertising.