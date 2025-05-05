Ahold Delhaize’s Karin Chu Talks Moving From AI Possibility to Impact

At Ahold Delhaize USA, artificial intelligence is helping to optimize inventory management, elevating consumer experiences through increased accuracy in e-commerce and buy-online, pickup-in-store transactions.

Karin Chu, VP of AI and data science for the company, said that investing millions of dollars to run promotions to bring more consumers in may be worthwhile, but not if the store runs out of stock. By using AI, Ahold has enabled new warehouse efficiencies, ensuring that products are delivered at the right time and shelves stay full.

Its success has been driven by an in-house platform that drives AI insights through two families of algorithms: hourly item-level forecasts by store and hourly order-level data by store. It’s an effort that has required cross-functional collaboration with the consumer experience at the core.

“Transformational solutions are never built in silos,” said Chu during the recent Analytics Unite keynote presentation, adding that it was a collective effort that made its home-grown Spectrum technology come to life.

The company is continuing to further its progress with AI, looking at pick-path optimizations where associates can use insights to reduce unnecessary aisle traffic, AI batching and Gen AI-powered substitution recommendations.