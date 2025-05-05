Ahold Delhaize’s Karin Chu Talks Moving From AI Possibility to Impact
How to Get There
Deploying AI requires a strategic roadmap that considers scalability, tech stack fit, and team capability, said Chu, who added that the company uses a “start small, scale fast” approach.
“Build with a vision of how you're going to scale it, because it’s expensive, and bake in your active user feedback to make your algorithm better,” she suggested.
It begins by aligning AI goals with business goals. Then comes resource assessment: “Is the data ready? Can we repeat this down the road once it’s live? Is the right technology in place? Do we already have a third-party solution we can upgrade or another layer to add, or do we have to build a custom solution?”
Once created, it’s a living product, not just a formula. Because of this, teams need to identify someone who can upgrade it based on changes in the business environment. Data science teams should also be able to sprinkle a little magic, refining back-end processes without impacting the consumer-facing experience. Behind the API, she said, are hidden algorithms and A/B testing powered by large language models.
“With AI, it doesn’t stop at deployment,” said Chu. “You need machine learning engineers so the code can go live. Then you have front-end engineers to build out the user experiences. Since it’s a product, you need a product owner and also a business stakeholder who is using it. Collaboration fuels success.”