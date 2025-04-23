GroceryTech 2025 to Demystify AI and Computer Vision

Lutz has built a 35-year executive career guiding Fortune 100 companies and private organizations in the retail customer experience space. His executive roles cover the areas of business development, experience design, strategic growth, marketing, omni-channel deployment, international expansion, and acquisitions. Lutz has a track record of developing solutions from strategy to execution, delivering increased customer engagement, trusted relationships and improved profitability.



Prior to joining SPAR, Lutz was an International retail consultant working with organizations in Japan developing customer experience strategies. Previously, he was the chief client officer at Miller Zell, a retail services and print solutions company. Lutz was also a VP with Lowe’s Cos., where he led the deployment of an omnichannel customer experience solution across 2,000-plus North American retail store locations. He had responsibility building an enterprise field project execution model, leading new store openings and store renovations across the United States, Canada and Mexico.



An experienced speaker, Lutz currently serves on several industry, academic and nonprofit boards.



Meanwhile, Howard worked in the technology industry for 20-plus years, gaining experience as a founder and CTO of Cancer Gene Connect, a hereditary cancer risk assessments leader, and co-founder of Pave Systems, a judicial software company. From 2007 to 2015, he was an integral member of Ross Perot's technology team at Hillwood Development Co., where his duties included building the media department for Hillwood and designing/implementing a family office financial system.

Howard founded Spacee in 2016 with the idea of building natural user interfaces and reactive intelligence in the physical world. Since then, he has expanded Spacee to solve billion-dollar problems though the use of AI by creating miniature supply chain robots that use computer vision at the edge. Howard has been instrumental in developing Spacee’s computer vision technology, making it one of the leading tech companies in supply chain robotics. He went on to found Computer Visionaries, a computer vision and AI consulting company that works with several Fortune 500 companies.



Passionate about advancing technology knowledge, Howard currently runs one of the largest computer vision developer groups in North America. He is a member and board member of YPO Dallas, serves on the board of the UTD Rise center, is a board member of many startups, and advises Highwire Capital, a private equity firm.

Lutz and Howard will join other industry-leading experts at this year's GroceryTech. Influential retailers speaking at the event include Sam’s Club SVP and Chief Product Officer Todd Garner, Save A Lot security expert Nathen Fritzsche, Heritage Grocers Group CEO Suzy Monford, Giant Food Head of Loyalty and Digital Ryan Draude, Lowes Foods SVP of Digital and E-Commerce Chad Petersen, Lowes Foods SVP of Merchandising Glenn Figenholtz, co-founder and CTO of Foxtrot Tayor Bloom, IGA Senior Director of Connected Commerce Sarah Rivers, Allegiance Retail Services’ VP and CMO Donna Zambo, Dollar General Media Network’s Tyler Lusebrink and Albertsons Media Collective’s Nik Rochnik.

