Walmart Rolls Out GenAI Assistant for Its Merchants
Tool dubbed Wally will help streamline time-consuming tasks
Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement
According to Walmart, initial reactions to the tool have been positive and the company will continuously improve it based on feedback from merchants.
Each week, approximately 270 million customers and members visit Walmart’s more than 10,750 stores and numerous e-commerce websites in 19 countries. With FY2025 revenue of $681 billion, the company employs approximately 2.1 million associates worldwide. Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.