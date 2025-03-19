Walmart Rolls Out GenAI Assistant for Its Merchants

GenAI-powered assistant Wally will help Walmart's merchants do their jobs more efficiently.

In an effort to help its merchants make faster, more informed decisions in today’s fast-changing retail landscape, Walmart has developed a GenAI-powered assistant dubbed Wally. The tool helps streamline a merchant’s tasks by automating a number of time-consuming tasks, including:

Root cause identification: Diagnosing why certain products are under- or overperforming

Data entry and analysis: Instantly generating insights from complex datasets

How-to support: Answering operational questions and raising tickets for unresolved issues

Advanced calculations: Automating complex formulas and predictions

According to Walmart, Wally is designed to be intuitive and requires no technical training by its users. Merchants can simply ask questions on the interface and receive actionable insights within seconds.