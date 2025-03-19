K-VA-T Extends Next-Gen AI for Key Business Functions

Southeastern regional grocer K-VA-T Food Stores has implemented SymphonyAI’s CINDE Connected Retail platform to deepen customer insights across all key business functions, among them supply chain, merchandising, shelf planning, assortment and promotion optimization. With this solution, K-VA-T is expanding its customer data-driven operations with greater speed to insights at scale internally and together with its CPG supplier ecosystem.

Using SymphonyAI software, K-VA-T can track its most loyal shoppers to boost satisfaction and engagement. As the food retailer continues to open new stores, CINDE Connected Retail offers AI-powered shelf planning to help attract and retain shoppers in the new locations. K-VA-T’s marketing team depends on SymphonyAI software to create marketing campaigns with high customer engagement.

Meanwhile, the retailer’s category managers employ CINDE Connected Retail shopper insights dashboards across categories in weekly business review meetings. For vendor meetings and category planning, K-VA-T and its suppliers collaborate using CINDE Connected Retail to identify key business drivers within each category and create promotions to increase shopper engagement and meet category goals. The retailer is additionally integrating CINDE Connected Retail into strategic category reviews to make data-driven decisions on assortment strategies. In collaborations, K-VA-T and suppliers can use CINDE Connected Retail as a single source of truth, speaking the language of the customer and using the same metrics to gauge business performance and establish new goals and measures of success.

[RELATED: K-VA-T Food Stores Receives SymphonyAI Tempo Award for Retail Innovation]