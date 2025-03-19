 Skip to main content

K-VA-T Extends Next-Gen AI for Key Business Functions

SymphonyAI CINDE Connected Retail platform offers deep customer analytics
Food City Kingsport TN Main Image
Using SymphonyAI software, K-VA-T can track its most loyal shoppers to boost satisfaction and engagement.

Southeastern regional grocer K-VA-T Food Stores has implemented SymphonyAI’s CINDE Connected Retail platform to deepen customer insights across all key business functions, among them supply chain, merchandising, shelf planning, assortment and promotion optimization. With this solution, K-VA-T is expanding its customer data-driven operations with greater speed to insights at scale internally and together with its CPG supplier ecosystem.

Using SymphonyAI software, K-VA-T can track its most loyal shoppers to boost satisfaction and engagement. As the food retailer continues to open new stores, CINDE Connected Retail offers AI-powered shelf planning to help attract and retain shoppers in the new locations. K-VA-T’s marketing team depends on SymphonyAI software to create marketing campaigns with high customer engagement. 

Meanwhile, the retailer’s category managers employ CINDE Connected Retail shopper insights dashboards across categories in weekly business review meetings. For vendor meetings and category planning, K-VA-T and its suppliers collaborate using CINDE Connected Retail to identify key business drivers within each category and create promotions to increase shopper engagement and meet category goals. The retailer is additionally integrating CINDE Connected Retail into strategic category reviews to make data-driven decisions on assortment strategies. In collaborations, K-VA-T and suppliers can use CINDE Connected Retail as a single source of truth, speaking the language of the customer and using the same metrics to gauge business performance and establish new goals and measures of success.

“We are pleased to continually deepen our strong, strategic partnership with SymphonyAI as we progress in our data-driven AI journey,” noted Dan Glei, EVP of merchandising and marketing at Abington, Va.-based K-VA-T. “SymphonyAI focuses explicitly on aligning with us across all our business processes to achieve our strategic performance goals and be a strong business ally. CINDE Connected Retail provides our category management, marketing, and vendor teams the shopper data-driven insights they need to meet business goals and give shoppers the selection and offers they value most.”


“At SymphonyAI, we are proud to lead the market with AI-driven retail insights,” said Manish Choudhary, president of Palo Alto, Calif.-based SymphonyAI’s retail-CPG division. “K-VA-T’s embrace of the CINDE Connected Retail platform shows how innovative retailers can use sophisticated capabilities for speed to insights that meet shopper and business priorities. We continue to invest aggressively in predictive, generative and agentic AI to revolutionize retail for innovators like K-VA-T.”

K-VA-T Food Stores operates 158 Food City and Super Dollar retail outlets throughout Kentucky, Virginia, Tennessee, Georgia and Alabama, with more than 18,500 associates. SymphonyAl is a provider of predictive and generative enterprise AI software-as-a-service products,

