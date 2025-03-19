K-VA-T Extends Next-Gen AI for Key Business Functions
“We are pleased to continually deepen our strong, strategic partnership with SymphonyAI as we progress in our data-driven AI journey,” noted Dan Glei, EVP of merchandising and marketing at Abington, Va.-based K-VA-T. “SymphonyAI focuses explicitly on aligning with us across all our business processes to achieve our strategic performance goals and be a strong business ally. CINDE Connected Retail provides our category management, marketing, and vendor teams the shopper data-driven insights they need to meet business goals and give shoppers the selection and offers they value most.”
“At SymphonyAI, we are proud to lead the market with AI-driven retail insights,” said Manish Choudhary, president of Palo Alto, Calif.-based SymphonyAI’s retail-CPG division. “K-VA-T’s embrace of the CINDE Connected Retail platform shows how innovative retailers can use sophisticated capabilities for speed to insights that meet shopper and business priorities. We continue to invest aggressively in predictive, generative and agentic AI to revolutionize retail for innovators like K-VA-T.”
K-VA-T Food Stores operates 158 Food City and Super Dollar retail outlets throughout Kentucky, Virginia, Tennessee, Georgia and Alabama, with more than 18,500 associates. SymphonyAl is a provider of predictive and generative enterprise AI software-as-a-service products,