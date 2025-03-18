Instacart Ups AI Capabilities for Better Personalization

Instacart is taking a closer look into consumers’ carts and potential carts with new high-tech tools. The online grocery delivery platform is rolling out Smart Shop technology that leverages generative AI and advanced machine learning models to better understand customers’ shopping habits, household preferences and dietary preferences to provide them with ideas for relevant products.

The Smart Shop technology, powered by Instacart’s catalog of 17 million items and its dataset of millions of grocery shopping journeys, combines information on consumer preferences, refined through sophisticated large language models, with gen AI to connect people with products for a more personalized experience.

“Whether you're navigating dietary preferences or exploring healthier options, Smart Shop takes the guesswork out of grocery shopping by presenting items that match your unique lifestyle and goals. With every shop, Smart Shop dynamically adjusts based on your choices, continually learning and improving to refine its recommendations,” explained Daniel Danker, chief product officer at Instacart, in a blog post on the Smart Shop launch. “The result? Less time spent searching for what you need and more time enjoying the moments that matter.”