How Target is Right-Sizing Its Checkout Experience

Following the rollout of its Express Self-Checkout service in March 2024, Target is sharing how customers feel about the lanes, as well as how it is adapting to the ways in which its shoppers currently prefer to engage in the checkout process.

Express Self-Checkout limits customers to paying for 10 items or fewer and is available at most of Target’s 2,000 stores. Target says the service has created an overall faster checkout experience, with total transaction times improving by nearly 8%. Additionally, the retailer has improved its Net Promoter Score (NPS) for checkout by 5 points.

At the same time, Target has opened even more traditional checkout lanes, and recently found that a greater share of guests are choosing to make their purchase through those lanes that are staffed by our team members.