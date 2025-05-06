How Target is Right-Sizing Its Checkout Experience
“Our team is always laser-focused on delivering a better experience for guests, and that’s exactly what they get with Express Self-Checkout,” said Adrienne Costanzo, EVP and chief stores officer. “Whether guests are grabbing stuff for dinner or running in to pick up a post-soccer tournament treat, we know their time is valuable, and they often need to be on their way quickly.”
Continued Costanzo: “By giving them a few options for checking out — on their own, with a team member or even using Drive Up — we’re making their experience fast, easy and on their terms.”
Elsewhere in its business, Target shared in March that it is focusing on on-trend affordable assortments, omnichannel discovery, enhanced supply chain and fulfillment capabilities, expanded Target Circle membership, and strategic partnerships. Investments in these areas aim to accelerate Target's strategy and drive more than $15 billion in sales growth by 2030.
Minneapolis-based Target Corp. is No. 7 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, with nearly 2,000 locations. PG also included the company on its Retailers of the Century list.