How Target is Right-Sizing Its Checkout Experience

Retailer has expanded Express Self-Checkout, traditionally staffed lanes over the past year
Emily Crowe
Emily Crowe, Progressive Grocer
Target self-checkout
Target's Express Self-Checkout has resulted in an overall faster checkout experience for shoppers.

Following the rollout of its Express Self-Checkout service in March 2024, Target is sharing how customers feel about the lanes, as well as how it is adapting to the ways in which its shoppers currently prefer to engage in the checkout process.

Express Self-Checkout limits customers to paying for 10 items or fewer and is available at most of Target’s 2,000 stores. Target says the service has created an overall faster checkout experience, with total transaction times improving by nearly 8%. Additionally, the retailer has improved its Net Promoter Score (NPS) for checkout by 5 points.

At the same time, Target has opened even more traditional checkout lanes, and recently found that a greater share of guests are choosing to make their purchase through those lanes that are staffed by our team members.

“Our team is always laser-focused on delivering a better experience for guests, and that’s exactly what they get with Express Self-Checkout,” said Adrienne Costanzo, EVP and chief stores officer. “Whether guests are grabbing stuff for dinner or running in to pick up a post-soccer tournament treat, we know their time is valuable, and they often need to be on their way quickly.”

Continued Costanzo: “By giving them a few options for checking out — on their own, with a team member or even using Drive Up — we’re making their experience fast, easy and on their terms.”

Elsewhere in its business, Target shared in March that it is focusing on on-trend affordable assortments, omnichannel discovery, enhanced supply chain and fulfillment capabilities, expanded Target Circle membership, and strategic partnerships. Investments in these areas aim to accelerate Target's strategy and drive more than $15 billion in sales growth by 2030.

Minneapolis-based Target Corp. is No. 7 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, with nearly 2,000 locations. PG also included the company on its Retailers of the Century list.

