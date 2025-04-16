Instacart Business Streamlines Payment via Invoicing
To get started, Instacart Business customers can create a business account or log into their existing Instacart Business account, and then click on the new “invoicing” tab in account settings.
Real-time credit checks through Balance permit approved customers (and their linked team members) to start paying immediately by invoice at checkout, and to easily view and manage their charges in a single place across their business and team members. Customers who want to pay by debit or credit card are still able to do so at checkout.
Instacart Business also recently rolled out spend limits and will soon introduce order approvals, giving business admins more control over their teams’ ordering activity. The tools work with all payment methods — not just invoicing — making it simpler to stay on budget and in alignment with internal purchasing policies.
A grocery technology company based in San Francisco, Instacart works with more than 1,800 national, regional and local retail banners to facilitate online shopping, delivery and pickup services from 100,000-plus stores across North America on the Instacart Marketplace. Maplebear Inc. is the registered corporate name of Instacart.