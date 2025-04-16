 Skip to main content

Instacart Business Streamlines Payment via Invoicing

Move will enable customers to control their cash flow, according to company
Under a new partnership with Balance, Instacart Business will allow for smoother payment via invoicing to meet businesses’ needs and standards.

Instacart Business has launched Pay-With-Invoice, which it describes as “a new and more convenient way for Instacart Business customers to pay.” Thanks to a strategic partnership with Balance, a New York-based financial infrastructure platform for B2B commerce with extensive technical and operational expertise in the space, Instacart Business is offering scalable payment options customized to the unique procurement needs of its customers. 

Pay-With-Invoice manages all Instacart Business orders in one place, enabling customers to control their cash flow by seamlessly integrating payments with existing organizational payment processes. Under the new joint partnership with Balance, Instacart Business will allow for smoother payment via invoicing to meet businesses’ needs and standards. 

“We’re excited to make it easier than ever for our business customers to plan and pay for what they need, whether through single or consolidated invoices or paying with a credit card,” noted Andrew Nodes, VP and GM of Instacart Business & Supply Chain. “We know many organizations carry strict internal payment requirements, and by partnering with Balance, we’re unlocking new ways for companies to take advantage of Instacart’s selection and speed, all while managing their purchases and cash flow effectively so they can focus on growing their business.”

Instacart Business’ Pay-With-Invoice provides key visibility into simplified payment operations across secure, frictionless rails enabling customers to manage spending easily. Instacart Business customers can switch over to invoicing at no additional cost and access spend visibility and exportable reporting across their organization; expedient underwriting for SMB, enterprise and organizations of all sizes; and net-30 terms with the possibility for additional flexibility (conditions apply).

To get started, Instacart Business customers can create a business account or log into their existing Instacart Business account, and then click on the new “invoicing” tab in account settings. 

Real-time credit checks through Balance permit approved customers (and their linked team members) to start paying immediately by invoice at checkout, and to easily view and manage their charges in a single place across their business and team members. Customers who want to pay by debit or credit card are still able to do so at checkout.

Instacart Business also recently rolled out spend limits and will soon introduce order approvals, giving business admins more control over their teams’ ordering activity. The tools work with all payment methods — not just invoicing — making it simpler to stay on budget and in alignment with internal purchasing policies.

A grocery technology company based in San Francisco, Instacart works with more than 1,800 national, regional and local retail banners to facilitate online shopping, delivery and pickup services from 100,000-plus stores across North America on the Instacart Marketplace. Maplebear Inc. is the registered corporate name of Instacart. 

