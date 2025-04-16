Instacart Business Streamlines Payment via Invoicing

Under a new partnership with Balance, Instacart Business will allow for smoother payment via invoicing to meet businesses’ needs and standards.

Instacart Business has launched Pay-With-Invoice, which it describes as “a new and more convenient way for Instacart Business customers to pay.” Thanks to a strategic partnership with Balance, a New York-based financial infrastructure platform for B2B commerce with extensive technical and operational expertise in the space, Instacart Business is offering scalable payment options customized to the unique procurement needs of its customers.

Pay-With-Invoice manages all Instacart Business orders in one place, enabling customers to control their cash flow by seamlessly integrating payments with existing organizational payment processes. Under the new joint partnership with Balance, Instacart Business will allow for smoother payment via invoicing to meet businesses’ needs and standards.

“We’re excited to make it easier than ever for our business customers to plan and pay for what they need, whether through single or consolidated invoices or paying with a credit card,” noted Andrew Nodes, VP and GM of Instacart Business & Supply Chain. “We know many organizations carry strict internal payment requirements, and by partnering with Balance, we’re unlocking new ways for companies to take advantage of Instacart’s selection and speed, all while managing their purchases and cash flow effectively so they can focus on growing their business.”

Instacart Business’ Pay-With-Invoice provides key visibility into simplified payment operations across secure, frictionless rails enabling customers to manage spending easily. Instacart Business customers can switch over to invoicing at no additional cost and access spend visibility and exportable reporting across their organization; expedient underwriting for SMB, enterprise and organizations of all sizes; and net-30 terms with the possibility for additional flexibility (conditions apply).