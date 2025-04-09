Albertsons Providing Benefits and Better Access to SNAP Recipients

SheerID’s real-time verification technology will connect Albertsons with eligible SNAP customers, ensuring that they have easy and convenient access to FreshPass program benefits. (Photo courtesy of Albertsons Cos.)

Albertsons Cos. Inc. has formed a partnership with SheerID, a Portland, Ore.-based company that engages and verifies high-value audiences, with the aim of delivering convenience, value, discounts and increased customer engagement for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients through the grocer’s FreshPass annual subscription program.

Albertsons stores are now offering SNAP customers a 50% discount on the FreshPass program. For $49 a year, SNAP recipients receive a range of premium benefits and exclusive perks at all Albertsons stores, including free delivery on grocery orders of more than $30, additional savings on Albertsons’ O Organics and Open Nature brands; and points that don’t expire. Shoppers can verify their eligibility through a quick and secure online process.

[RELATED: Albertsons Offers Subscription Discount to SNAP Users]

“With the recent launch of our groundbreaking ADP (Audience Data Platform), we’re excited to partner with Albertsons Cos. to demonstrate how we can support the company’s mission to address food insecurity in local communities while strengthening customer engagement and loyalty,” noted Rebecca Grimes, SheerID’s chief revenue officer. “Our platform’s permissioned data will equip Albertsons Cos. to help more families have equitable access to the services they need.”