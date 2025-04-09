 Skip to main content

Albertsons Providing Benefits and Better Access to SNAP Recipients

Grocer deploys SheerID’s Audience Data Platform to power FreshPass program
SheerID’s real-time verification technology will connect Albertsons with eligible SNAP customers, ensuring that they have easy and convenient access to FreshPass program benefits. (Photo courtesy of Albertsons Cos.)

Albertsons Cos. Inc. has formed a partnership with SheerID, a Portland, Ore.-based company that engages and verifies high-value audiences, with the aim of delivering convenience, value, discounts and increased customer engagement for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients through the grocer’s FreshPass annual subscription program

Albertsons stores are now offering SNAP customers a 50% discount on the FreshPass program. For $49 a year, SNAP recipients receive a range of premium benefits and exclusive perks at all Albertsons stores, including free delivery on grocery orders of more than $30, additional savings on Albertsons’ O Organics and Open Nature brands; and points that don’t expire. Shoppers can verify their eligibility through a quick and secure online process.

“With the recent launch of our groundbreaking ADP (Audience Data Platform), we’re excited to partner with Albertsons Cos. to demonstrate how we can support the company’s mission to address food insecurity in local communities while strengthening customer engagement and loyalty,” noted Rebecca Grimes, SheerID’s chief revenue officer. “Our platform’s permissioned data will equip Albertsons Cos. to help more families have equitable access to the services they need.”

SheerID’s real-time verification technology targets high-value, consent-based audiences to connect Albertsons with eligible SNAP customers, ensuring that qualified individuals have easy and convenient access to FreshPass program benefits. The verification process features stringent offer protections, data privacy and security measures to mitigate offer abuse while maintaining the integrity of sensitive customer information.  

“At Albertsons Cos., supporting the local communities we serve is a core value for us, and our partnership with SheerID reinforces our commitment by providing the tools to effectively reach the right audience with relevant and meaningful benefits,” said Sean Barrett, chief marketing officer at Albertsons. “Through this initiative, we aim to deliver significant savings and value to SNAP customers, ensuring they have access to essential products and services at affordable prices.”

As of Nov. 30, 2024, Albertsons Cos. operated 2,273 retail food and drug stores with 1,732 pharmacies, 405 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 19 manufacturing facilities. The Boise, Idaho-based company operates stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia under more than 20 well-known banners. Albertsons is No. 9 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century

Founded in 2011, SheerID is backed by Fortson VC, Brighton Park Capital, Centana Growth Partners, Voyager Capital and CVC Growth Partners.

