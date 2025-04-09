Albertsons Providing Benefits and Better Access to SNAP Recipients
SheerID’s real-time verification technology targets high-value, consent-based audiences to connect Albertsons with eligible SNAP customers, ensuring that qualified individuals have easy and convenient access to FreshPass program benefits. The verification process features stringent offer protections, data privacy and security measures to mitigate offer abuse while maintaining the integrity of sensitive customer information.
“At Albertsons Cos., supporting the local communities we serve is a core value for us, and our partnership with SheerID reinforces our commitment by providing the tools to effectively reach the right audience with relevant and meaningful benefits,” said Sean Barrett, chief marketing officer at Albertsons. “Through this initiative, we aim to deliver significant savings and value to SNAP customers, ensuring they have access to essential products and services at affordable prices.”
As of Nov. 30, 2024, Albertsons Cos. operated 2,273 retail food and drug stores with 1,732 pharmacies, 405 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 19 manufacturing facilities. The Boise, Idaho-based company operates stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia under more than 20 well-known banners. Albertsons is No. 9 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century.
Founded in 2011, SheerID is backed by Fortson VC, Brighton Park Capital, Centana Growth Partners, Voyager Capital and CVC Growth Partners.