Weee! Now Accepting EBT Payments
Thanks to Forage’s secure EBT processing, Weee! customers can now use their government benefits to shop for fresh produce, pantry staples and specialty ingredients. According to the companies, this move is an important step toward food equity, enabling diverse communities to more easily access nutritious, culturally relevant meals without financial constraints.
Founded in 2015, Weee! delivers more than 15,000 locally sourced and hard-to-find goods from around the world directly to customers. Since its inception, the company has received $800M-plus in funding from Arena Holdings, Blackstone, DST Global, Goodwater Capital, Greyhound Capital, iFly.vc, Lightspeed Ventures, SoftBank Vision Fund II, Tiger Global, VMG and XVC.
Powering payments to aid the 42 million Americans who receive government assistance to afford groceries, Forage is the only USDA-approved third-party payment processor that offers retailers cutting-edge software combined with dedicated service.