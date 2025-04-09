Weee! Now Accepting EBT Payments

Thanks to Forage’s secure EBT processing, Weee! customers can now use their government benefits to shop for fresh produce, pantry staples and specialty ingredients. (Photo credit: Facebook)

Weee!, the largest ethnic e-grocer in the United States, is now accepting SNAP/EBT benefits, making it easier for millions of Americans to purchase culturally diverse groceries. To make this possible, the online supermarket has teamed up with Forage, a USDA-approved EBT payments processor.

“Food is more than sustenance — it’s culture, tradition, and identity,” explained Larry Liu, founder and CEO of Fremont, Calif.-based Weee! “By accepting SNAP, we’re reaffirming our commitment to making cultural discovery through food accessible and affordable for all.”

Added Ofek Lavian, CEO and co-founder of San Francisco-based Forage: “We’re thrilled to partner with Weee!, the first online Asian supermarket to accept SNAP benefits, and bring culturally diverse and authentic foods to households nationwide. This partnership reflects Weee! and Forage’s shared mission to make nutritious, inclusive food more accessible to all Americans, regardless of income.”