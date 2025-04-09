 Skip to main content

Weee! Now Accepting EBT Payments

U.S. Asian online supermarket partners with Forage
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
Weee? SNAP EBT Facebook Main Image
Thanks to Forage’s secure EBT processing, Weee! customers can now use their government benefits to shop for fresh produce, pantry staples and specialty ingredients. (Photo credit: Facebook)

Weee!, the largest ethnic e-grocer in the United States, is now accepting SNAP/EBT benefits, making it easier for millions of Americans to purchase culturally diverse groceries. To make this possible, the online supermarket has teamed up with Forage, a USDA-approved EBT payments processor.

“Food is more than sustenance — it’s culture, tradition, and identity,” explained Larry Liu, founder and CEO of Fremont, Calif.-based Weee! “By accepting SNAP, we’re reaffirming our commitment to making cultural discovery through food accessible and affordable for all.”

Added Ofek Lavian, CEO and co-founder of San Francisco-based Forage: “We’re thrilled to partner with Weee!, the first online Asian supermarket to accept SNAP benefits, and bring culturally diverse and authentic foods to households nationwide. This partnership reflects Weee! and Forage’s shared mission to make nutritious, inclusive food more accessible to all Americans, regardless of income.”

Thanks to Forage’s secure EBT processing, Weee! customers can now use their government benefits to shop for fresh produce, pantry staples and specialty ingredients. According to the companies, this move is an important step toward food equity, enabling diverse communities to more easily access nutritious, culturally relevant meals without financial constraints.

Founded in 2015, Weee! delivers more than 15,000 locally sourced and hard-to-find goods from around the world directly to customers. Since its inception, the company has received $800M-plus in funding from Arena Holdings, Blackstone, DST Global, Goodwater Capital, Greyhound Capital, iFly.vc, Lightspeed Ventures, SoftBank Vision Fund II, Tiger Global, VMG and XVC. 

Powering payments to aid the 42 million Americans who receive government assistance to afford groceries, Forage is the only USDA-approved third-party payment processor that offers retailers cutting-edge software combined with dedicated service.

