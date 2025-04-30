Sam’s Club’s MAP Evolving Into Retail Experience Network

As part of MAP’s evolution, Sam’s Club is launching new formats for connecting consumers and brands this year.

The Sam’s Club Member Access Platform (MAP) is becoming the first-ever Retail Experience Network, with the aim of turning traditional ads into personalized, seamless experiences that enhance shopping and spur brand growth. Harvey Ma, VP and general manager of MAP at the Walmart division, revealed the change, which he described as “more dynamic, more immersive and more aligned with how people shop,” in a recent blog.

“This evolution brings brands closer to members at every stage of their shopping journey, whether they are browsing online, shopping in-club or engaging across channels in between,” wrote Ma. “It’s a seamlessly connected omnichannel experience designed to drive awareness, deepen loyalty and boost conversions.”

Currently, by combining such high-performing digital performance tactics as Search and Display with immersive experiences in and around club media activations, brands can create impactful moments for consumers, noted Ma, adding that the impact of such campaigns is “measurable and incremental.”

He also pointed to Scan & Go Display Ads, “which [offer] brands an unmatched opportunity to connect with members through the most powerful screens in the club: their mobile devices. Unlike traditional in-store media, Sam’s Club MAP is uniquely positioned as the first and only platform to seamlessly integrate display ads within a mobile self-checkout experience. With Scan & Go — a feature in the Sam’s Club mobile app — members scan items as they shop, complete payment on their devices and skip the checkout line entirely.”