Sam’s Club’s MAP Evolving Into Retail Experience Network
Platform becoming more aligned with how people shop
Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement
To complement these mobile touchpoints, brands can make use of MAP’s growing portfolio of on-site, off-site and in-club offerings, he added.
As part of MAP’s evolution, Sam’s Club is launching new formats for connection this year:
- Brand Lift will provide advertisers with full-funnel visibility by incorporating upper-funnel metrics, including brand preference, favorability and purchase intent, into MAP’s existing conversion reporting. This will permit brands to optimize campaigns with such objectives as product launches or new brand positioning. For members, it will mean more relevant, resonant advertising that enhances the overall experience.
- Customer Lifetime Value (CLTV) will integrate CLTV and longitudinal measurement to help brands better understand the full value of a consumer. Leveraging these insights, brands can refine their media strategies based on buyer segments, behaviors and potential long-term return on investment (ROI).
- Multi-Touch Attribution (MTA) will offer unified measurement across all channels, from search to display, off-site and in-club. Powered by AI, MTA helps brands understand how every touchpoint contributes to conversion, enabling better planning and media mix optimization. These insights will lead to smarter, more coordinated messaging that reflects how members actually move through the path to purchase.
- Propensity Modeling with Signal Fidelity will use dynamic AI and machine learning to predict which members are most likely to engage, based on such nuanced data as past purchases, product preferences, demographics and shopping behavior. These models adapt based on category (for example, consumables versus beauty) and reduce irrelevant impressions. That means advertisers will be able engage the right audiences more effectively, and members will be able to enjoy a more personalized and streamlined experience.
“By combining performance-driven innovation with a deep understanding of members, MAP is unlocking the future of retail engagement,” wrote Ma.
Sam’s Club is a division of Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart Inc. The company operates 600 clubs in the United States and Puerto Rico. Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, and Sam’s Club is No. 8. PG also named Walmart one of its Retailers of the Century.