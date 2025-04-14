How Sam’s Club Plans to Double Membership in the Next Decade
With an eye toward evolving its membership experience, Sam’s Club is making investments in digital tools like Scan & Go, Just Go exit technology and AI-driven advertising. Free shipping for Plus members and free Curbside Pickup for Club members have also helped contribute to record highs in digital penetration and first-year renewal rates.
Finally, the club retailer is investing in its associates through wage increases, career progression opportunities and the adoption of AI tools to streamline tasks in an effort to improve operational efficiency and associate engagement.
“When a member has a meaningful, positive interaction with an associate, they’re more likely to renew — and stay loyal,” Nicholas said. “We’re building a culture that supports our associates as much as our members, because that’s how we win.”
Sam’s Club is a division of Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart Inc. The company operates 600 clubs in the United States and Puerto Rico. Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, and Sam’s Club is No. 8. PG also named Walmart one of its Retailers of the Century.