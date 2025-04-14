How Sam’s Club Plans to Double Membership in the Next Decade

Sam's Club has ambitious growth plans over the next eight to 10 years.

Sam’s Club unveiled ambitious growth plans at Walmart’s 2025 Investment Community Meeting last week, with executives detailing how the club retailer will double membership and more than double sales and profit over the next eight to 10 years.

According to Sam’s Club President and CEO Chris Nicholas, the company is working to drive increased membership and expanded physical and digital capabilities, while also delivering an elevated experience for its members.

“This is one of the fastest, most scalable transformations happening in retail today,” said Nicholas during last week’s meeting. “We’re investing with intention — in our fleet, our associates and the member experience — to become the world’s best club retailer.”

As previously announced, Sam’s Club will open 30 new locations as part of its long-term roadmap, and also open approximately 15 new clubs each year for the foreseeable future. The company also plans to remodel all 600 of its stores.

Additionally, Sam’s Club will leverage parent company Walmart’s enterprise fulfillment network and technology platforms to further scale its national e-commerce presence.

“We are not limited by our physicality — we are enabled by it,” Nicholas said. “Our omnichannel model creates more opportunities to engage with members where they are, and how they want to shop.”