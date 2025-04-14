 Skip to main content

How Sam’s Club Plans to Double Membership in the Next Decade

CEO Chris Nicholas shared growth strategy at Walmart’s 2025 Investment Community Meeting
Emily Crowe
Emily Crowe, Progressive Grocer
Fargo North Dakota/USA-October 07 ,2019 , Main Entrance Of Sam's club , Sam's club is a Membership-only warehouse chain selling a variety of bulk grocery items, electronics & home goods.; Shutterstock ID 1524893549
Sam's Club has ambitious growth plans over the next eight to 10 years.

Sam’s Club unveiled ambitious growth plans at Walmart’s 2025 Investment Community Meeting last week, with executives detailing how the club retailer will double membership and more than double sales and profit over the next eight to 10 years.

According to Sam’s Club President and CEO Chris Nicholas, the company is working to drive increased membership and expanded physical and digital capabilities, while also delivering an elevated experience for its members. 

“This is one of the fastest, most scalable transformations happening in retail today,” said Nicholas during last week’s meeting. “We’re investing with intention — in our fleet, our associates and the member experience — to become the world’s best club retailer.”

As previously announced, Sam’s Club will open 30 new locations as part of its long-term roadmap, and also open approximately 15 new clubs each year for the foreseeable future. The company also plans to remodel all 600 of its stores.

[RELATED: How Walmart Is Winning Value Shoppers]

Additionally, Sam’s Club will leverage parent company Walmart’s enterprise fulfillment network and technology platforms to further scale its national e-commerce presence. 

“We are not limited by our physicality — we are enabled by it,” Nicholas said. “Our omnichannel model creates more opportunities to engage with members where they are, and how they want to shop.”

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

With an eye toward evolving its membership experience, Sam’s Club is making investments in digital tools like Scan & Go, Just Go exit technology and AI-driven advertising. Free shipping for Plus members and free Curbside Pickup for Club members have also helped contribute to record highs in digital penetration and first-year renewal rates.

Finally, the club retailer is investing in its associates through wage increases, career progression opportunities and the adoption of AI tools to streamline tasks in an effort to improve operational efficiency and associate engagement.

“When a member has a meaningful, positive interaction with an associate, they’re more likely to renew — and stay loyal,” Nicholas said. “We’re building a culture that supports our associates as much as our members, because that’s how we win.”

Sam’s Club is a division of Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart Inc. The company operates 600 clubs in the United States and Puerto Rico. Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, and Sam’s Club is No. 8. PG also named Walmart one of its Retailers of the Century

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

Business Topic

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds