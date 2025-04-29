Grocery TV Launches 1st Closed-Loop Measurement Solution

Grocery TV has rolled out a closed-loop measurement solution for in-store retail media, allowing brands to directly tie their ad spend to sales more efficiently. By collaborating directly with retailers, the company aims to offer brands faster, more actionable insights across its growing in-store retail media network (RMN). Midwestern grocery retailer Hy-Vee will be the launch partner, as well as the first in Grocery TV’s network, to add these capabilities to the RMN.

“This launch is a turning point for brands looking to fully measure and maximize the impact of in-store media,” noted Marlow Nickell, CEO and co-founder of Austin, Texas-based Grocery TV, which currently partners with more than 120 retailers. “With this capability, we’re giving brands a clear and consistent way to understand the impact of in-store advertising and how it drives real results at scale.”

“Through our partnership with Grocery TV, we are helping brands understand the true impact of their in-store retail media investments,” said Kathryn Mazza, Hy-Vee’s chief marketing officer and the president of the grocer’s RedMedia business. “This capability helps brands better understand the impact of their campaigns, allowing them to make more informed decisions and improve their overall retail media performance.”

