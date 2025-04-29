 Skip to main content

Grocery TV Launches 1st Closed-Loop Measurement Solution

National in-store retail media network now has access to greater visibility, improved attribution, starting with Hy-Vee
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
Grocery TV Hy-Vee Main Image
Grocery TV has launched closed-loop measurement, starting with Midwestern grocer Hy-Vee.

Grocery TV has rolled out a closed-loop measurement solution for in-store retail media, allowing brands to directly tie their ad spend to sales more efficiently. By collaborating directly with retailers, the company aims to offer brands faster, more actionable insights across its growing in-store retail media network (RMN). Midwestern grocery retailer Hy-Vee will be the launch partner, as well as the first in Grocery TV’s network, to add these capabilities to the RMN.

“This launch is a turning point for brands looking to fully measure and maximize the impact of in-store media,” noted Marlow Nickell, CEO and co-founder of Austin, Texas-based Grocery TV, which currently partners with more than 120 retailers. “With this capability, we’re giving brands a clear and consistent way to understand the impact of in-store advertising and how it drives real results at scale.”

“Through our partnership with Grocery TV, we are helping brands understand the true impact of their in-store retail media investments,” said Kathryn Mazza, Hy-Vee’s chief marketing officer and the president of the grocer’s RedMedia business. “This capability helps brands better understand the impact of their campaigns, allowing them to make more informed decisions and improve their overall retail media performance.”

[RELATED: Hy-Vee Expands Retail Media Advertising]

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

Grocery TV’s closed-loop approach provides the following:

  • Enhanced attribution: Sales data is directly tied to campaign impressions, enabling brands to measure ROAS and iROAS, with early results showing an average 4.7 times ROAS for CPG brands that advertised on Grocery TV’s network.
  • Faster campaign insights: Regular data updates shorten the lookback window, permitting brands to optimize campaigns continuously.
  • Scalability across retailers: Grocery TV’s network gives brands a cross-retailer view of in-store performance, helping them understand how in-store retail media fits into their overall media mix.
  • Customized measurement: Working directly with Grocery TV, brands get access to more tailored study designs, providing such deeper insights as incremental reach and store-level performance.

As retailers and brands seek to bolster their retail media strategies, Grocery TV's closed-loop measurement solution provides precise in-store attribution, bringing the simplicity, automation and performance-driven results of digital advertising into brick-and-mortar stores, according to the company.

Employee-owned Hy-Vee operates more than 570 business units across nine Midwestern states, with sales of $13 billion-plus annually. The West Des Moines, Iowa-based company is No. 38 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

Business Topic

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds