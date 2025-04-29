Grocery TV Launches 1st Closed-Loop Measurement Solution
National in-store retail media network now has access to greater visibility, improved attribution, starting with Hy-Vee
Grocery TV’s closed-loop approach provides the following:
- Enhanced attribution: Sales data is directly tied to campaign impressions, enabling brands to measure ROAS and iROAS, with early results showing an average 4.7 times ROAS for CPG brands that advertised on Grocery TV’s network.
- Faster campaign insights: Regular data updates shorten the lookback window, permitting brands to optimize campaigns continuously.
- Scalability across retailers: Grocery TV’s network gives brands a cross-retailer view of in-store performance, helping them understand how in-store retail media fits into their overall media mix.
- Customized measurement: Working directly with Grocery TV, brands get access to more tailored study designs, providing such deeper insights as incremental reach and store-level performance.
As retailers and brands seek to bolster their retail media strategies, Grocery TV's closed-loop measurement solution provides precise in-store attribution, bringing the simplicity, automation and performance-driven results of digital advertising into brick-and-mortar stores, according to the company.
Employee-owned Hy-Vee operates more than 570 business units across nine Midwestern states, with sales of $13 billion-plus annually. The West Des Moines, Iowa-based company is No. 38 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.