Northeast Grocery Ramps Up In-Store Media With Grocery TV Partnership
“Grocery TV brings the scale and expertise to help our marketing team drive retail media revenue growth in ways that align with our mission to preserve the high-quality, service-oriented shopping experience our customers count on,” said Diane Colgan, SVP of marketing for Northeast Grocery. “We prioritize partnerships that enhance our omnichannel experience, and this adds another valuable, impactful way for us and brands to connect with our shoppers.”
With more than 120 retail partners, Grocery TV powers the in-store network for nearly 6,000 stores and plans to announce additional expansions and new partnerships throughout 2025.
Northeast Grocery Inc. (NGI), the parent company of Market 32, Price Chopper and Tops Friendly Markets, is based in Schenectady, N.Y., and is No. 49 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. The company was also named among PG’s 2024 Top Regional Grocers.