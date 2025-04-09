 Skip to main content

Northeast Grocery Ramps Up In-Store Media With Grocery TV Partnership

In-store retail media provider bringing new Digital Ironman product to grocer’s banner locations
Emily Crowe
Grocery TV Digital Ironman
Grocery TV is now providing digital in-store signage for Northeast Grocery.

Northeast Grocery, parent company of Market 32, Price Chopper and Tops Friendly Markets, is bringing in-store digital signage to its stores in an effort to give brands new ways to engage with high-intent shoppers. Through a new partnership with Grocery TV, the food retailer will roll out digital screens in nearly 300 stores across its six-state footprint.

Grocery TV has created a tailored in-store offering for Northeast Grocery that ensures digital signage seamlessly integrates into each store’s unique layout. Screens will broadcast relevant content throughout high-traffic zones including the entrance, checkout and pharmacy, and the retailer will incorporate Grocery TV’s newly launched Digital Ironman to replace traditional print signage at store entrances. 

“We’ve extensively researched how in-store marketing impacts shoppers, and those insights drive the development of our offerings," said Don Oelke, co-founder and COO of Grocery TV. "With nearly 90% of grocery purchases still happening in-store, we’re focused on creating opportunities for retailers and brands to engage with shoppers at the most impactful moments while upholding the store experience retailers work so hard to create.”

“Grocery TV brings the scale and expertise to help our marketing team drive retail media revenue growth in ways that align with our mission to preserve the high-quality, service-oriented shopping experience our customers count on,” said Diane Colgan, SVP of marketing for Northeast Grocery. “We prioritize partnerships that enhance our omnichannel experience, and this adds another valuable, impactful way for us and brands to connect with our shoppers.”

With more than 120 retail partners, Grocery TV powers the in-store network for nearly 6,000 stores and plans to announce additional expansions and new partnerships throughout 2025. 

Northeast Grocery Inc. (NGI), the parent company of Market 32, Price Chopper and Tops Friendly Markets, is based in Schenectady, N.Y., and is No. 49 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. The company was also named among PG’s 2024 Top Regional Grocers

