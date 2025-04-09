Northeast Grocery Ramps Up In-Store Media With Grocery TV Partnership

Northeast Grocery, parent company of Market 32, Price Chopper and Tops Friendly Markets, is bringing in-store digital signage to its stores in an effort to give brands new ways to engage with high-intent shoppers. Through a new partnership with Grocery TV, the food retailer will roll out digital screens in nearly 300 stores across its six-state footprint.

Grocery TV has created a tailored in-store offering for Northeast Grocery that ensures digital signage seamlessly integrates into each store’s unique layout. Screens will broadcast relevant content throughout high-traffic zones including the entrance, checkout and pharmacy, and the retailer will incorporate Grocery TV’s newly launched Digital Ironman to replace traditional print signage at store entrances.

“We’ve extensively researched how in-store marketing impacts shoppers, and those insights drive the development of our offerings," said Don Oelke, co-founder and COO of Grocery TV. "With nearly 90% of grocery purchases still happening in-store, we’re focused on creating opportunities for retailers and brands to engage with shoppers at the most impactful moments while upholding the store experience retailers work so hard to create.”