Sam’s Club Makes Member Offers More Relevant

Partnership with Mastercard lets club retailer utilize advanced technology
Emily Crowe
Sam's Club
Sam's Club and Mastercard are bringing more personalization to member offers.

Sam’s Club is partnering with Mastercard to better communicate the right offer at the right time to its members. Mastercard’s proprietary personalization technology will help power the retailer’s Sam’s Cash Bonus Offers Program, which is a free rewards program that offers users cash back for Sam’s Club purchases that can be spent in club and online, used to pay for membership, or cashed out.

Mastercard’s technology uses machine learning, as well as insights derived from its permissioned data, to help Sam’s Club provide members with more relevant offers and thus improve their experience. Sam’s Club and participating merchants can now better maximize digital interactions with consumers in an attributable channel.

“Consumers today demand relevant, convenient, and engaging experiences across channels. We’re excited to collaborate with Sam’s Club to expand the Sam’s Cash Bonus Offers Program, leveraging our long-standing expertise in personalization and loyalty,” said Marie Elizabeth Aloisi, EVP, U.S. market development, Mastercard. “With our advanced personalization technology, businesses can boost retention and revenue, while consumers get more value, more efficiently than ever.”

“At Sam’s Club, we are always looking for ways to enhance the shopping experience and deliver even more value and savings to our members,” said Barb Berg, VP of membership at Sam’s Club. “The Sam’s Cash Bonus Offers Program, now with new personalization features powered by Mastercard, is a perfect example of how we can expand our data-driven consumer engagement to provide relevant and valuable offers that benefit our members.”

Continued Berg: “We are excited to see the positive impact this program will have, enabling all Sam’s Club members to earn Sam’s Cash outside of the Club.”

The Sam’s Cash Bonus Offers Program is free to all Sam’s Club members residing in the United States, Washington, D.C., or Puerto Rico, and with the new partnership, members can also earn Sam’s Cash from relevant card-linked offers with Mastercard.

Sam’s Club is a division of Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart Inc. The company operates 600 clubs in the United States and Puerto Rico. Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, and Sam’s Club is No. 8. PG also named Walmart one of its Retailers of the Century

