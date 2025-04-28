Sam’s Club Makes Member Offers More Relevant

“At Sam’s Club, we are always looking for ways to enhance the shopping experience and deliver even more value and savings to our members,” said Barb Berg, VP of membership at Sam’s Club. “The Sam’s Cash Bonus Offers Program, now with new personalization features powered by Mastercard, is a perfect example of how we can expand our data-driven consumer engagement to provide relevant and valuable offers that benefit our members.”

Continued Berg: “We are excited to see the positive impact this program will have, enabling all Sam’s Club members to earn Sam’s Cash outside of the Club.”

The Sam’s Cash Bonus Offers Program is free to all Sam’s Club members residing in the United States, Washington, D.C., or Puerto Rico, and with the new partnership, members can also earn Sam’s Cash from relevant card-linked offers with Mastercard.

