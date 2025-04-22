Ahold Delhaize Cyberattack Affected More Than U.S. Network

While the file review is still ongoing, the company does have an idea who is affected. Impacted associates are likely those who were working for Ahold Delhaize Group, Ahold Delhaize Europe & Indonesia, Albert Heijn, Etos, Gall & Gall, and the Ahold Delhaize Coffee Co. in the Netherlands and who were on the payroll in April 2021.

At this time, the company has no evidence that bol associates, or employees of franchisees of Albert Heijn, Etos, or Gall & Gall have been affected. It also doesn’t have evidence that customer information from Albert Heijn, Etos, Gall & Gall, and bol were impacted.

Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize is one of the world’s largest food retail groups. The company’s family of local brands serves 63 million customers each week, both in stores and online, in the United States, Europe and Indonesia. Together, these brands employ more than 402,000 associates in 7,716 grocery and specialty stores. The Ahold Delhaize USA division is No. 11 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century and 10 Most Sustainable Grocers.